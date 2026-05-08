Bemidji shooting: Shots fired near Itasca Loop in Minnesota; first details

A shooting was reported in Bemidji, Minnesota on Thursday. The incident took place near Itasca Loop, as per Valley News Live. They reported that the scene was active and the Bemidji Police Department were present there.

A shooting was reported in Bemidji, Minnesota on Thursday. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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Authorities did not release an official statement on the matter.

“Multiple people shot in Bemidji I hear,” a resident of Bemidji wrote on Facebook. A local news page added “Report Of 3 People Shot In Bemidji, Minnesota.”

However, authorities are yet to confirm if there have been any injuries, and if so, the status of those injured. No information is available on the perpetrator or perpetrators in the shooting either.

Reactions to Bemidji shooting

One person said “I guess a kid shot his parents at conifer Estates,” though there's no official confirmation of the same. Another added “What????,” expressing shock at the incident.

Yet another person showing concern, asked “Where? My kids on her way to bemidji…”. A person expressed anger at the situation in the Minnesota city and wrote on X “What the hell is going on in Bemidji? Everyday there’s a murder, a stabbing or something on fire?.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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