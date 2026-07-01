Bensalem train derailment: Videos show carriages in disarray near Neshaminy Falls; shelter-in-place ordered

A freight train with CSX derailed near Neshaminy Falls station near Bensalem Township in Pennsylvania's Bucks County on Tuesday afternoon. A shelter-in-place was issued in the nearby areas where the derailment took place as hazmat crew and local fire officers attended to the scene.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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NBC 10 Philadelphia reports that there are no injuries. But hazmat crews as assessing a potential hazardous materials situation, which sparked the preventive evacuation order. At least 13 freight carriages derailed, the report confirmed citing officials. As of now, it is unclear what material was inside the carriages that derailed.

Meanwhile, videos showed multiple carriages in disarray on the track following the derailment. Here's a drone footage of the incident shared by the X account Rapid Report:

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{{^usCountry}} According to local media, the residents of Bensalem Township and the nearby areas received a notification saying that potential exposure to the material could cause breathing difficulties, loss of coordination and burning sensation in the eyes, nose, throat and the lungs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to local media, the residents of Bensalem Township and the nearby areas received a notification saying that potential exposure to the material could cause breathing difficulties, loss of coordination and burning sensation in the eyes, nose, throat and the lungs. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's another video shared by Action News ABC on X:

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Additionally, residents were asked to stay indoors and keep their air conditioners switched off.

Police and emergency officials are expected to give more updates on the situation at a media staging later on Tuesday. The staging has been scheduled at the nearby Neshaminy Mall.

Bensalem Township is located in the southeastern part of Bucks County, just northeast of Philadelphia. It sits along the Delaware River.

This story is being updated.