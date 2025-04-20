Benson Boone mocks Coachella crowd with ‘Brian May’ cardboard, netizens react to viral moment

Singer Benson Boone poked fun at his Coachella audience after Queen guitarist Brian May's cameo appearance elicited less positive reactions from fans during their last weekend performance. Benson Boone unveiled the life-size cutout of May, a two-dimensional figure brandishing a guitar, following the opening verse of the iconic song.(X@CarolynBurt_)

Boone brought May's late bandmate Freddie Mercury for a cover of Bohemian Rhapsody during his first Coachella performance on Friday, April 11, bringing out the 77-year-old Rock n' Roll Hall of Famer to play guitar.

The performance did not receive a favorable welcome, and Boone was disappointed by the way fans responded to the renowned rock star's appearance, even if the cover was a career high for him and an amazing comeback for May, who suffered a “minor stroke” seven months before.

However, Boone did not refrain from mocking the audience's response by bringing May out (sort of) in a TikTok video after a surprising partnership on Saturday.

Benson Boone mocks Coachella crowd with cardboard cutout

In the TikTok video, Boone created hype for his second Coachella performance as he thrilled his fans, saying, “Just wait till you see who I bring up for Bohemian Rhapsody today,” only for the audience to be a cardboard cutout of the renowned musician!

As fans awaited for the special visitor to arrive on April 18, the Slow It Down crooner gave another performance of Rhapsody, even donning a cape inspired by Queen's late singer Mercury in his honor.

“Brian May, everybody!” Boone declared as he revealed the cardboard version of the Queen star appeared.

Boone grasped “Brian May” and stepped down a ramp while holding the cutout. He then placed the cardboard rocker on a piano, but it eventually crashed into the instrument.

Internet reacts to Benson Boone's viral moment

As the video of the moment went viral on social media, many people on TikTok said that Coachella deserved that after refusing to show the legend the attention he deserved during Weekend 1, while many others praised the insane stand-in for May.

One person wrote on TikTok: “A cardboard cut out is what the Coachella crowd deserves after last week 😭.”

“Please he’s so unserious but serious at the same time and it’s soooo funny,” another said.

“The previous class ruined it for everyone else” ahh,” third user said.

“The cardboard cutout falling over had me on the floor,” the fourth person declared, while one more said, “Benson is an absolute divaaaa 😍😍.”