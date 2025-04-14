Kylie Jenner to Benson Boone: What celebs wore to Coachella 2025

Celebrities brought their fashion A-game with chic twists to classic staples and trendy bikinis to kick- start the iconic music festival. Have a look at who wore what at the most stylish festival of the year. Here are this week's best dressed from Coachella 2025.

Benson Boone

The singer-songwriter paid homage to the iconic British band Queen during the concert, looking sensational in a cropped jacket and bell-bottoms with a statement belt.

Kylie Jenner

The reality TV star and entrepreneur upped her hotness quotient in a yellow latex dress. Side parted wavy locks and no jewellery added more oomph.

Tyla

The singer fused grunge with high fashion in a white bikini top with a golden bra. She completed this 'fit with tattered fishnet leggings with a statement belt. oomph.

Hailey Bieber

The model exuded a wave of moxie in a backless satin dress paired it with kitten heels. She finished off the look with wavy locks.

Ella Mai

The singer-songwriter opted for the timeless magic of black magic in a shirt and pleated micro skirt. Boxer braids added the finishing touch.