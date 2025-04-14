Menu Explore
Kylie Jenner to Benson Boone: What celebs wore to Coachella 2025

ByAkshay Kaushal
Apr 14, 2025 10:43 AM IST

The best fits from Coachella. 

Celebrities brought their fashion A-game with chic twists to classic staples and trendy bikinis to kick- start the iconic music festival. Have a look at who wore what at the most stylish festival of the year.

Here are this week's best dressed from Coachella 2025.
Here are this week's best dressed from Coachella 2025.

Benson Boone

The singer-songwriter paid homage to the iconic British band Queen during the concert, looking sensational in a cropped jacket and bell-bottoms with a statement belt.

Kylie Jenner

The reality TV star and entrepreneur upped her hotness quotient in a yellow latex dress. Side parted wavy locks and no jewellery added more oomph.

Tyla

The singer fused grunge with high fashion in a white bikini top with a golden bra. She completed this 'fit with tattered fishnet leggings with a statement belt. oomph.

Hailey Bieber

The model exuded a wave of moxie in a backless satin dress paired it with kitten heels. She finished off the look with wavy locks.

Ella Mai

The singer-songwriter opted for the timeless magic of black magic in a shirt and pleated micro skirt. Boxer braids added the finishing touch.

