‘Beyond disgusting’: Erika Kirk, Elon Musk hit back after Dave Chappelle jokes Charlie Kirk's murder made him ‘feel better’

Comedian Dave Chappelle is under fire after he made a joke about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, a clip of which surfaced online. Among those who criticized Chappelle are Elon Musk, Benny Johnson, and Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk.

Elon Musk, Erika Kirk and others criticized comedian Dave Chappelle after he made a joke about Charlie Kirk’s assassination

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Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.

Dave Chappelle under fire

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Dave made the comment at a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, November 7.

“Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better,” he said as the audience laughed.

Also Read | Tyler Robinson seen grinning in court ‘just feet away from Erika Kirk’ as hearing begins | Video

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{{^usCountry}} Erika hit back at Chappelle without naming him, writing in an X post that it is “beyond disgusting” to see comedians and others “laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Erika hit back at Chappelle without naming him, writing in an X post that it is “beyond disgusting” to see comedians and others “laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline”. {{/usCountry}}

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“My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our live,” wrote Erika. “A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together.”

She added, “You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard. Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates.”

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Johnson shared a screenshot of a post by Charlie, in which he had condemned an incident where Dave was attacked by an armed individual on stage.

“When Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage, Charlie stood up for him. After Charlie was murdered in an act of political violence himself, Chappelle is joking about it,” wrote Johnson.

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Musk shared Johnson’s post, writing, “Shame, shame, shame on Chappelle”.

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In September, nearly a year after Charlie’s murder, a judge ruled that the suspect, Robinson, should stand trial. Robinson has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Also Read | US drag performers mock Charlie Kirk's assassination, spark backlash: ‘They turned a murder into a stage show’

During a five-day preliminary hearing held in July, prosecutors laid out evidence intended to determine whether there was probable cause to proceed to trial. Robinson’s defense team argued against an aggravating factor that made the murder case eligible for the death penalty – the fact that bystanders were also at risk of being shot and killed. The defense claimed that there was no proof that anyone besides Charlie was at the risk of being killed. However, Judge Tony Graf Jr.’s ruling left the death penalty on the table.

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An attorney for the Kirk family has reportedly said at the time that they were going to request a speedy trial.