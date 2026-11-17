Former US President Joe Biden has offered a fresh insight into his private dealings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, revealing how he warned the Kremlin leader that Russia would face serious repercussions if it launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Biden writes that US intelligence pointed to Russia’s plans to seize Ukraine and remove its government, but European allies and Kyiv were initially skeptical.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an extract from his forthcoming memoir, Promise Me, America, shared with Newsweek, Biden recalls a tense telephone conversation with Putin on 7 December 2021, just weeks before Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

‘He was cryptic,’ Biden about Putin

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

During the call, Biden confronted Putin over Russia’s growing military presence near the Ukrainian border. He made it clear that any attack would trigger sweeping economic sanctions against Moscow and lead to increased US military support for Kyiv.

“He was cryptic, as usual. I was not,” Biden writes, recalling the exchange. “I explained that he would be punished with severe sanctions if he invaded, and that we would provide the necessary assistance for Ukraine to defend itself.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Biden, Putin brushed aside the warning, denying any hostile intentions and offering what the former US president considered an unconvincing response, Newsweek reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Biden, Putin brushed aside the warning, denying any hostile intentions and offering what the former US president considered an unconvincing response, Newsweek reported. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Putin, Biden recalls, simply shrugged and “claimed innocence, in a way that was exasperating and unconvincing”.Also Read: JD Vance says ‘we don’t see a crisis coming down’ as FEMA addresses nationwide blackout rumours

Biden's early warnings about Russia's invasion plans

Biden writes that US intelligence agencies had identified signs of a far more ambitious Russian military operation by autumn 2021. The intelligence indicated that Putin was not merely considering an advance into the contested Donbas region but was planning to take control of Ukraine and remove President Volodymyr Zelensky's government in Kyiv.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The intelligence picture became increasingly alarming in the months that followed. By February 2022, American agencies had also uncovered details of an alleged elaborate false-flag operation, which Biden describes as a Hollywood-style attempt to manufacture a pretext for military action.

Despite his growing conviction that a full-scale invasion was imminent, Biden says he found it difficult to persuade international partners to take the threat seriously.

"For months, I had been certain Putin was going to launch a full invasion of Ukraine," he writes. "At first, I couldn't convince anyone. Not the Europeans. Not the NATO countries. Not Ukraine."

Biden reveals Ukraine feared invasion warnings could unsettle country's economy

In his memoir, Biden identifies several factors behind the initial scepticism among Western allies.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Germany's substantial dependence on Russian energy was one significant consideration. Other European governments, meanwhile, were hesitant to become more closely aligned with Washington following the strained transatlantic relationship during Donald Trump's presidency.

Ukraine itself had reservations about publicly discussing the prospect of an imminent invasion. Biden writes that officials in Kyiv feared such warnings could unsettle the country's economy and undermine confidence.

Faced with the reluctance of several governments to accept the intelligence assessments, Biden decided to take the unusual step of making some of the classified information public.

The decision to declassify intelligence was not without risks, as it could potentially reveal sensitive information about American intelligence sources and methods. However, Biden believed exposing Russia's intentions was necessary to build international support and prepare Ukraine for the threat ahead.

Biden recalls Putin's dismissive behaviour

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Beyond the looming conflict, Biden's memoir also offers a personal account of his interactions with Putin, portraying the Russian leader as dismissive, calculating and fond of keeping other world leaders waiting.

Biden recalls how Putin would often slouch during meetings, seemingly attempting to project an air of indifference.

He describes the Russian President as “feigning indifference, like a teenager who has just been told he can't watch his favorite show.”

Putin's habit of arriving late for diplomatic engagements was another source of irritation. Biden says he was determined not to allow the Russian leader to control the proceedings through such tactics.

Rather than waiting around, Biden deliberately adjusted his own arrival time to ensure Putin was already present when he entered.

The climate change joke that left Putin with a response

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Biden also recounts a lighter moment during one of their exchanges, when Putin highlighted the enormous geographical size of Russia, noting that the country spans eight time zones.

Biden responded with a pointed reference to global warming. "Yes, and they're all melting."

The remark offered a brief moment of humour amid otherwise tense diplomatic relations between the two leaders.

'I don't see any soul in there': Biden's blunt message to Putin

One of the more striking anecdotes in the memoir dates back to Biden's time as vice president under Barack Obama.

Recalling an earlier encounter, Biden says he grabbed Putin by the shoulders, looked directly into his eyes and delivered a blunt assessment of the Russian leader. "I don't see any soul in there."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Putin, according to Biden, responded without hesitation and with what the former president describes as “perfect comic timing”.

“Then we understand each other perfectly,” Biden writes.

The exchange, as recounted by Biden, reflected the deep personal and political differences that had long characterised their relationship.

Biden questions Trump's relationship with Putin

The memoir also turns its attention to Trump's dealings with the Russian President.

Biden suggests that Putin exercised an unusual degree of influence over the Trump, describing it as a “strange hold over Donald Trump” that, he says, “had been much noted at home and abroad.”

He further claims that Putin was particularly pleased when Trump secured victory in the US presidential election.

"Predictably, Putin was ecstatic at the news of Trump's win," Biden writes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Through these recollections, Biden offers his account of the diplomatic tensions that preceded Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the challenges of building international consensus and his deeply sceptical view of Putin's intentions and political relationships.