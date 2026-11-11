‘Blood on your hands’: Former US president Joe Biden confronted by pro-Palestine protestors at Dublin’s Trinity college; 2 held

Former US President Joe Biden was confronted by pro-Palestine protesters during his surprise visit to Dublin, Ireland. FILE - President Joe Biden walks out to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Nov. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Biden, who was accompanied by his wife, Dr Jill Biden, visited Trinity College in Dublin, where their son Hunter was awarded the Gold Medal for ‘Outstanding Contribution on Public Discourse.’

During the trio's visit, the College Historical Society groups of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered. As per Irish broadcaster RTÉ, protesters accused Biden of being a "war criminal" and also hurled an object towards the former president.

The protest comes due to the United States' role in backing Israel amid its genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.

The protest gained momentum as the Bidens decided to leave the venue, with students surrounding cars making their way through Front Square, and screaming chants including “shame on you” and “genocide Joe”.

As per a report by the BBC, Irish police, or gardai, detained at least two protesters.