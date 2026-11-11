‘Blood on your hands’: Former US president Joe Biden confronted by pro-Palestine protestors at Dublin’s Trinity college; 2 held
The protest comes due to the US' support for Israel amid its genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.
Former US President Joe Biden was confronted by pro-Palestine protesters during his surprise visit to Dublin, Ireland.
Biden, who was accompanied by his wife, Dr Jill Biden, visited Trinity College in Dublin, where their son Hunter was awarded the Gold Medal for ‘Outstanding Contribution on Public Discourse.’
During the trio's visit, the College Historical Society groups of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered. As per Irish broadcaster RTÉ, protesters accused Biden of being a "war criminal" and also hurled an object towards the former president.
The protest comes due to the United States' role in backing Israel amid its genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.
The protest gained momentum as the Bidens decided to leave the venue, with students surrounding cars making their way through Front Square, and screaming chants including “shame on you” and “genocide Joe”.
As per a report by the BBC, Irish police, or gardai, detained at least two protesters.
Hunter Biden receives award
Hunter Biden was presented with the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse by the College Historical Society (Hist) on Tuesday.
According to University Times, Ireland's largest student newspaper, Hunter Biden also recalled his 2024 conviction, adding that his name became a slogan during the 2024 presidential elections.
“I made many of the mistakes they accuse me of […] I’ve written about them [but] the charge stops being what you did, it starts being what you are," Biden told the room.
Biden also spoke of the recent midterm US elections and the "blue wave" which swept Congress. Speaking to reporters, Biden stated that the blue wave showed that "people were finished with Trump."
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