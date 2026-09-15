A video is being circulated on X with the claim that it shows President Donald Trump’s “body double.” The clip shows Trump speaking to the media at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after the World Cup final, with social media users claiming that a man walking around in the background is his "body double.” Donald Trump's ‘body double’ spotted in viral video? Here's the truth (X)

One X account wrote, sharing the video, “People are losing it after a Trump body double was accidentally just spotted behind the President. They are calling him the "Backup Trump". Does this look like a clone to you?”

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Another post reads, “I think the person caught on camera is Donald Trump's stunt double”.

Does the viral video show Donald Trump’s “body double”? The man in the background is actually Trump's father-in-law and Melania Trump’s father, Viktor Knavs, according to Snopes. A community note under one of the X posts also says, “The person in the video is not Donald Trump's body double, but Melania Trump's father, Viktor Knavs.”

The video surfaced online after comedian Jon Stewart joked about the men's resemblance in an episode of his show, calling Knavs a "backup Trump." In a July 20 episode of The Daily Show, Stewart drew attention to the video, highlighting a man in a blue tie walking around behind Trump.

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Stewart zoomed in on the footage and said, "Oh my god, is that a backup Trump? ... Or is that Trump?"

Kvavs attended the World Cup final with Melania and President Trump. Melania’s official Instagram account posted a photo of herself, her father and FIFA president Gianni Infantino watching the final. In the photo, Knavs is seen wearing the same suit and blue tie as the so-called "backup Trump" in the viral video.

Knavs and Trump are close in age – Melania’s father is only two years older than the US President.