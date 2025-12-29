Several posts on social media claim that President Donald Trump is livid after someone put signs saying "Donald J. Trump Memorial" on all the porta-potties outside the White House where a new ballroom is being constructed. Some of the posts even feature images of porta-potties with “Donald J. Trump Memorial” labels on them. 'Trump Memorial’ signs pasted on porta-potties outside White House ballroom construction? Truth behind viral posts (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“Donald Trump is reportedly furious after someone put signs saying "The Donald J. Trump Memorial" on all the porta-potties outside the White House where his ballroom is being constructed,” a post reads.

Another post, featuring an image of the porta-potties, was captioned, “Very fitting, “The Donald J. Trump Memorial" on all the porta-potties outside the White House where his ballroom is being constructed. Trump is apparently furious so share it far and wide”.

Is the claim true?

The viral claim is not true. There is no verified news report from reliable outlets saying that porta-potties outside the White House have been labeled “Donald J. Trump Memorial.” Major fact-checking sites and mainstream news organizations have not reported on any such incident.

HIndustanTimes.com found that the image is not from a documented real event. The photo originated on social media, and appears to be an user-generated image or a digitally edited meme/joke.

Similar photos of porta-potties surfaced in 2017 around the time of Trump’s inauguration. Workers were spotted going around the grounds for the inauguration of the president, taping over the name of the port-a-potties, Don’s Johns, that lined the National Mall on major occasions.

A spokesperson for the architect of the Capitol told the Associated Press at the time that the logos were covered to "comply with Capitol grounds restrictions on advertising."

However, the Chief Operating Officer of Don's John's said that they provided portable toilets with their logos for the 2009 and 2013 inaugurations of President Barack Obama too. He added, We don't know why it's being done. We didn't tell someone to do it ... We're proud to have our name on the units..."