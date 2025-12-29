Donald Trump says Vladimir Putin ‘very serious’ about peace as Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed into Mar-a-Lago

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he thinks his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, “is very serious” about peace, adding that too many people were dying in Moscow's war with Ukraine. U.S. President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago club on December 28, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump invited Zelensky to his private club to work on the U.S.-proposed peace plan to end the war in Ukraine, as the conflict approaches four years since the sudden full-scale invasion by Russia on February 24, 2022. (Getty Images via AFP)

Trump's remarks came as he welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for a meeting aimed at sealing a deal to end the almost four-year-long war. The two leaders stood outside the Mar-a-Lago resort and addressed reporters as they prepared to discuss a new proposal aimed at ending the conflict.

Asked if he thought Putin was serious about peace, Trump responded,” I do, I do. I think he is. I think they both are.”

“Gotta make a deal. Gotta get it done, too many people dying, and I think both Presidents want to make a deal,” Trump said, while standing with Zelensky.

A reporter asked Trump if the recent Russian attacks on Kyiv showed that Putin wasn't serious about peace

"No, he's very serious. I believe Ukraine has made some very strong attacks also - and I don't say that negatively. You probably have to, " BBC quoted Trump as saying.

"The people of Ukraine want it to end, and the people of Russia want it to end, the two leaders want it to end," he said.

Donald Trump declined to weigh in on whether he expects a deal before the end of the year, saying, “I don’t have deadlines. You know what my deadline is? Getting the war ended.”

The Republican leader also confirmed he planned to speak again with the Russian president following the conclusion of his talks with Zelensky. The two spoke earlier ahead of the Ukraine-US meeting.

Various members of the Trump administration were seen in attendance as officials sat down for lunch at Mar-a-Lago ahead of talks.

Those present included Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, secretary of state Marco Rubio, secretary of defence Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, along with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and General Services Administration federal acquisitions service commissioner Josh Gruenbaum.