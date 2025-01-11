Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Biden extends deportation relief for 900,000 immigrants from Venezuela, El Salvador, Ukraine and Sudan

Reuters |
Jan 11, 2025 01:51 AM IST

MIGRA

WASHINGTON, - President Joe Biden's administration on Friday renewed deportation relief that currently covers 900,000 immigrants from Venezuela, El Salvador, Ukraine and Sudan, a move that would delay any attempts by President-elect Donald Trump to sunset those protections.

Biden extends deportation relief for 900,000 immigrants from Venezuela, El Salvador, Ukraine and Sudan
Biden extends deportation relief for 900,000 immigrants from Venezuela, El Salvador, Ukraine and Sudan

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended enrollment in the Temporary Protected Status program for those nations, giving those immigrants a deportation reprieve and access to work permits for an additional 18 months.

Biden, a Democrat, greatly increased the number of immigrants eligible for TPS since taking office in 2021. The status, which is available to people whose home country has experienced a natural disaster, armed conflict or other extraordinary event, now covers more than 1 million people from 17 nations.

Trump, a Republican returning to the White House on Jan. 20, sought to end most TPS enrollment during his 2017-2021 term in office but was stymied by U.S. courts. Trump won another term in office promising a vast immigration crackdown and again is expected to try to terminate most TPS protections.

Trump's transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Biden administration's moves on Friday stopped short of more sweeping demands by activists and some Democrats to grant TPS to more recently arrived immigrants and those from other nations.

Todd Schulte, president of advocacy group FWD.us, said the extensions would allow hundreds of thousands of people to continue "contributing to their communities, supporting their families, and strengthening the economy" but also urged Biden to expand TPS to Nicaragua and other nations.

Some 600,000 Venezuelans are eligible for TPS, the biggest population in the program.

The Biden administration, which first granted Venezuelans the status in 2021, cited high levels of crime in Venezuela related to political and economic instability under President Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn in for a third term on Friday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On