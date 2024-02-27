 Biden to sit down with late-night comic Seth Meyers in New York on Monday - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / Biden to sit down with late-night comic Seth Meyers in New York on Monday

Biden to sit down with late-night comic Seth Meyers in New York on Monday

AP |
Feb 27, 2024 01:30 AM IST

Biden to sit down with late-night comic Seth Meyers in New York on Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to record an interview with late-night comic Seth Meyers on Monday while he's in New York for a campaign event with donors, according to a person familiar with his plans.

HT Image
HT Image

Biden's chat with the host of the NBC show “Late Night With Seth Meyers” was confirmed by a person familiar with the president's plans who spoke on condition of anonymity. The president began his New York visit by attending a private event with donors at a midtown hotel.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Going into this year's presidential election, Biden is trying to find additional ways to reach out to voters, having largely avoided White House press conferences and on-the-record sit-downs with text reporters. Biden also avoided the traditional pre-Super Bowl presidential interview.

Meyers has taken frequent jabs at former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination.

During his first three years as president, Biden has given 33 news conferences, the fewest in that time span since Ronald Reagan, according to Martha Kumar, a Towson University professor emeritus and expert on presidents and the press. Biden has given just 86 interviews, significantly less than the 422 given by Barack Obama during his first three years.

The New York Post first reported that Meyers was interviewing the president.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On