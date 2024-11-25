Menu Explore
Biden's final Turkey pardoning: Peach and Blossom from Minnesota join the free birds of USA; Who are they?

ByShweta Kukreti
Nov 25, 2024 10:19 PM IST

President Joe Biden on Monday participated in the annual White House turkey pardon tradition by pardoning two Minnesota turkeys.

The national Thanksgiving turkeys Peach and Blossom are pictured before a pardoning ceremony with President Joe Biden on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.(AP)
The national Thanksgiving turkeys Peach and Blossom are pictured before a pardoning ceremony with President Joe Biden on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.(AP)

As this was Biden's final turkey pardon as the POTUS, President-elect Donald Trump will have to continue the tradition for next four years.

This year turkeys, Peach and Blossom turkeys, are from Northfield, Minnesota. Their name peach blossom derives from the state flower of Delaware and represents resiliency, Biden explained.

Meanwhile, Peach's gurgle disrupted the commander-in-chief's speech, which was full of embarrassing one-liners about “fowl” play.

"Yeah I hear you. Peach wants to speak a little bit," Biden stated.

Speaking to the gathering on the South Lawn, Biden cracked jokes, saying that “They tell me 2500 people are here… looking for a pardon!”

“Today, Peach and Blossom will join the free birds of the United States of America,” the President declared.

All you need to know about Peach and Blossom

Before making an appearance in the historic ceremony, the turkeys remained in an opulent suite at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel close to the White House, as is customary for the birds while they await their ultimate fate.

John Zimmerman, the National Turkey Federation's chairman this year, chose two of his top turkeys for the pardoning from over 100,000. Blossom and Peach weigh 40 and 41 pounds, respectively.

Ahead of the occasion, Zimmerman spoke to CBS Minnesota, said: “We want them to be prepared for the spotlight, we want them to get used to lights, noises and anything they will encounter in DC.”

Also Read: Biden's ‘last hurrah’ White House soiree: A ‘real love fest' or 'the losers party’?

“We expose them to different noises, lights. All sorts of music, from hard rock to polka to Prince,” he revealed.

Following Biden's pardon, both the turkeys will go to Farmamerica: MN Agricultural Interpretive Center in Waseca, Minnesota, to spend the remainder of their lives in peace and away from Thanksgiving dinner tables.

In 2023,Biden pardoned “Liberty” and “Bell,” quippingthat they now appreciate the phrase “Let freedom ring.”

