Bill Ackman supports call to ‘not hire’ Harvard students and members who supported Hamas

Most of the civil society and people across the world are shocked at the barbarianism displayed by Hamas terrorists during their attack on Israel a few days ago. The Hamas terrorists beheaded babies, raped women, livestreamed images of death and gore, resorted to widespread arson, and blasted the residences of innocent civilians. They unleashed a phase of unparalleled terror and destruction on innocent civilians, which has been condemned in hard-hitting terms by people across the globe. Now when the Israeli Defence Forces are avenging the terror by eliminating Hamas and its hideouts in the Gaza Strip, Israel is receiving great support for its tough stance.

Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Management(REUTERS)

But in a shocking turn of events, some Harvard students and members put the blame on Israel itself for the terrorism perpetrated by Hamas. Such voices coming from Harvard University which is considered to be one of the best education centres in the world, has been met with scathing criticism. There have also been calls to boycott and name and shame such students and members from Harvard.

Joining the chorus, Bill Ackman has supported calls to ‘not hire’ Harvard students who supported Hamas. Taking to X(formerly Twitter) on Tuesday(IST), Ackman demanded that the names of the signatories of the letter of support to Hamas should be made public.

"I have been asked by a number of CEOs if @harvard would release a list of the members of each of the Harvard organizations that have issued the letter assigning sole responsibility for Hamas’ heinous acts to Israel, so as to insure that none of us inadvertently hire any of their members," wrote Ackman.

"If, in fact, their members support the letter they have released, the names of the signatories should be made public so their views are publicly known," he added further.

Ackman emphasised the need to blow the cover off such people who are sympathisers of terrorism and beastly acts like what Hamas has done in Israel.

"One should not be able to hide behind a corporate shield when issuing statements supporting the actions of terrorists, who, we now learn, have beheaded babies, among other inconceivably despicable acts," wrote Ackman.

