Birmingham, Alabama shooting update: 1 dead, 9 injured near Legion Field; police say ‘multiple firearms’ recovered

New details have emerged following a shooting near Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The shooting took place shortly after 7:50 pm Saturday, October 31, hours after the Magic City Classic football game, per ABC.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting incident, in Birmingham, Alabama, US, October 31, 2026, in this still image obtained from a social media video. (Jokerta Horne/via REUTERS)

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Police initially said that the shooting happened near the 400 block of Graymont Avenue. Officers and detectives were investigating.

New details emerge

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A video of an officer offering updates on the shooting has surfaced on social media.

“Officers responded and located multiple gunshot victims,” the officer said.

“Officers then assessed and secured the scene for Birmingham Fire and Rescue to enter and render aid to victims,” he added. “We can confirm that a total of nine victims were wounded by gunfire with at least one being confirmed deceased, one critical, and seven in stable condition. Multiple firearms were recovered from the scene by officers and turned into our property room.”

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{{^usCountry}} The officer further said that one individual has been “detained and transported to the Birmingham Police Headquarters for questioning.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer further said that one individual has been “detained and transported to the Birmingham Police Headquarters for questioning.” {{/usCountry}}

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“This is an active scene with developing information,” he said, adding that police are urging anyone who may have video footage of the shooting to release it.

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Birmingham police suspended all Magic City Classic tailgating after the shooting. Police demanded that everyone leave the stadium property as soon as possible. They also urged people not to come to Legion Field.

“All Magic City Classic tailgating has been suspended. Everyone needs to leave the stadium property as soon as possible. Please do not come to the Legion Field stadium property at this time. The Birmingham Police Department will provide updated information as soon as possible. Thank you for your cooperation,” Birmingham Police Department, Alabama,wrote on Facebook.

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Gunfire has been reported in the past near Legion Field during previous Classic weekends, according to ABC. An individual was shot in a parking lot near Graymont Avenue and Center Street after the game in 2014. At the time, the person’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to ABC 33/40’s archive.

On October 25, 2024, the day before that year’s game, Birmingham police responded to two shootings near Legion Field. The two separate incidents took place an hour apart.