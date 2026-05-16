Birmingham fire update: Major blaze reported downtown west of I-65 in Alabama; scary visuals emerge

A major fire reportedly broke out in downtown Birmingham, Alabama on Friday. The blaze was reported just west of I-65, and scary visuals emerged.

A fire reportedly broke out in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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A photo from Regions Center at at the northwest corner of 20th Street and 5th Avenue North was shared on X. “Major fire in downtown Birmingham just west of I-65… this view from the Regions SKYCAM network camera atop the Regions Center,” the person wrote. On Facebook, the person added “Victory Missionary Baptist Church at 2nd Street North and 8th Avenue North. Birmingham Fire and Rescue says one firefighter was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.”

Another person shared a close-up where thick smoke could be seen at the scene. “Please compare with the same scene after the smoke is gone…,” they said.

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{{^usCountry}} From the photos, it appeared to be a structure fire. Several fire department trucks could be seen at the scene, combating the blaze. A cause for the fire is not immediately known. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From the photos, it appeared to be a structure fire. Several fire department trucks could be seen at the scene, combating the blaze. A cause for the fire is not immediately known. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Department is yet to comment on the matter. Live video from the site appears to show that the fire has been brought under control now. Birmingham fire: Photos and reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Department is yet to comment on the matter. Live video from the site appears to show that the fire has been brought under control now. Birmingham fire: Photos and reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several people shared photos of the blaze in Birmingham. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people shared photos of the blaze in Birmingham. {{/usCountry}}

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One person shared a picture from the road and wrote “just saw it heading home from work!”. Another added “we are at children’s and can see it from our room!!!”.

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Yet another shared a picture where the smoke could be seen from a distance.

A street level photo showed dense smoke.

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Meanwhile, many also reacted to the news of the fire. “This is right by my office on 1st Ave N. I just passed by it on my way home at 3:30pm. No smoke at that time, at least,” one said. Another noted “This is the second fire downtown in the last week, isn't it?”. Yet another person said “According to Google Maps, it would be the Victory Missionary Baptist Church.”

One claimed they could see smoke from the airport. “I was wondering what was on fire,” remarked another. “Praying for all involved and displaced,” added another.

Many said that the smoke could be seen from downtown while others lamented that a church might be ablaze. “Can see it from Regions Field,” one added. Prayers were offered by many as one individual remarked “Praying for neighbors our First Responders.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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