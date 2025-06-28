Search
Bismarck tornado tracker: Videos show massive twister in North Dakota amid severe weather warning

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 28, 2025 09:28 AM IST

Massive tornado strikes North Dakota, prompting severe weather warnings for Burleigh County. Residents are advised to stay indoors.

Terrifying videos show a massive tornado tearing across North Dakota, with the storm still active north of Bismarck. A severe weather warning remains in effect for Burleigh County until 11 PM, urging residents to stay at home and seek an area of an apartment as distant from the windows and the doors as possible.

(Representational Image) Videos depict a large tornado in North Dakota, prompting a severe weather warning for Burleigh County.(Pixaby)
If you're east of Bismarck and west of Menoken, officials are urging people to get in a basement, a bathroom or a closet immediately. The danger is far from over; another tornado has now been confirmed near Menoken.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
