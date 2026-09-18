Blair Township plane crash: Videos show jet in flames near County Road 633; what we know so far

A plane has reportedly crashed in Grand Traverse County, Michigan, and visuals from the scene are now circulating online.

Where did the crash happen?

A plane reportedly crashed near County Road 633 and Blair Townhall Road in Blair Township. (Unsplash/ representative)

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As per WPBN, responders are heading to a reported plane crash near County Road 633 and Blair Townhall Road in Blair Township. County Road 633 has been shut down following the incident.

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Here is the video:

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Grand Traverse 911 confirmed that the plane is down near the intersection. Traffic in the area has been shut down, and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

F-16 crashes in Michigan as pilot ejects safely

According to reports by Nick Sortor on X, an F-16 has crashed in northern Michigan's Grand Traverse County. Sortor said eyewitnesses stated the pilot successfully ejected and is "conscious and alert," citing X user @sentdefender.

Sortor added, "Thank GOD," and noted, “Even successful ejections though can result in pretty serious and even permanent injuries, so say a prayer for this pilot today.”

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It is currently unclear why the F-16 went down.

No information about injuries or the circumstances of the crash was immediately available. This is a developing story and further details are awaited.