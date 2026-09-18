Blair Township plane crash: Videos show jet in flames near County Road 633; what we know so far

A plane has reportedly crashed in Grand Traverse County, Michigan, and visuals from the scene are now circulating online.
Where did the crash happen?
As per WPBN, responders are heading to a reported plane crash near County Road 633 and Blair Townhall Road in Blair Township. County Road 633 has been shut down following the incident.
Also read: Did Lizzie Borden really kill her parents? Did she have kids? Details amid Netflix’s Monster Season 4
Here is the video:
Also read: Who is Uju Anya and what is the controversy? Carnegie Mellon professor faces probe over social media posts
What do officials say?{{/usCountry}}
Also read: Who is Uju Anya and what is the controversy? Carnegie Mellon professor faces probe over social media posts
What do officials say?{{/usCountry}}
Grand Traverse 911 confirmed that the plane is down near the intersection. Traffic in the area has been shut down, and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
F-16 crashes in Michigan as pilot ejects safely
According to reports by Nick Sortor on X, an F-16 has crashed in northern Michigan's Grand Traverse County. Sortor said eyewitnesses stated the pilot successfully ejected and is "conscious and alert," citing X user @sentdefender.
Sortor added, "Thank GOD," and noted, “Even successful ejections though can result in pretty serious and even permanent injuries, so say a prayer for this pilot today.”
It is currently unclear why the F-16 went down.
No information about injuries or the circumstances of the crash was immediately available. This is a developing story and further details are awaited.