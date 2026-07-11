'Blasphemous': Candace Owens torches Kolvet for Virgin Mary-Erika Kirk comparison in vicious TPUSA showdown

Candace Owens has reignited her public fight with Turning Point USA figures after sharply criticizing TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet over a social media post defending Erika Kirk. The latest clash came on July 10, as court proceedings continue in the case against Tyler James Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk at a TPUSA event in Utah in September 2025. Owens accused Kolvet of making a “blasphemous” comparison involving the Virgin Mary while defending Erika Kirk.

Candace Owens slams Andrew Kolvet’s Erika Kirk comparison as ‘blasphemous’. REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova (REUTERS)

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The exchange is the newest chapter in a feud that has grown increasingly personal, drawing in newer questions about Charlie Kirk’s legacy, the investigation into his death, and the future of TPUSA.

Candace Owens attacks Andrew Kolvet over Erika Kirk defense

The latest argument began after Andrew Kolvet posted a sarcastic message aimed at conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death. In the post, Kolvet compared such theories to claims that Jesus Christ’s resurrection involved a body double and that Mary was part of a conspiracy.

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{{^usCountry}} Owens responded directly on X, calling the comparison offensive and inappropriate. “This is positively blasphemous. Attempting to draw comparisons between Erika Kirk and the Blessed Mother to make your point is another level of propagandist delusion. “You’re just sick, Andrew.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Owens responded directly on X, calling the comparison offensive and inappropriate. “This is positively blasphemous. Attempting to draw comparisons between Erika Kirk and the Blessed Mother to make your point is another level of propagandist delusion. “You’re just sick, Andrew.” {{/usCountry}}

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Truly spiritually sick in your constant attempt to warp the Bible with analogies to Christ and now the Virgin Mary to stop people from asking questions.”

Also Read: Candace Owens reveals shocking theory about footage of Tyler Robinson turning himself in, ‘Decoy maroon boys…’

How Candace Owens and TPUSA reached this point?

Owens and Charlie Kirk shared a long and complicated history. She previously worked with Turning Point USA and remained connected to Kirk even after leaving the organization in 2019. Owens has repeatedly argued that their friendship continued, pointing to private messages and photographs she has shared publicly.

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After Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Owens began questioning parts of the official account of the shooting. Over time, she raised a number of alternative theories and argued that unanswered questions remained.

Those claims became a major focus of her YouTube series, “Bride of Charlie,” released earlier this year. The series examined Erika Kirk, who became TPUSA’s chief executive after her husband’s death.

Candace Owens argued that there were inconsistencies surrounding Erika and events connected to Charlie Kirk’s death. Critics, however, accused Owens of unfairly targeting a widow and pushing claims without evidence.

Also Read: Laura Loomer claims Candace Owens' Charlie Kirk conspiracy theories were 'exposed' in court, demands legal action

Tyler Robinson case keeps feud in the spotlight

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The dispute has intensified again as hearings continue for Tyler Robinson. Prosecutors have presented video evidence, DNA findings, statements attributed to Robinson, and other evidence supporting the case against him.

Kolvet and other TPUSA allies argue that the evidence points clearly to Robinson and say Owens’ theories do not match what has been presented in court. Kolvet has also accused Owens of using Charlie Kirk’s death for attention and harming innocent people through repeated allegations.

Candace Owens rejects that criticism and says she is pursuing answers she believes are important to Charlie Kirk’s legacy. With the criminal case still moving through the courts and Owens promising more content, neither side appears ready to step back from a feud that has divided parts of the conservative movement.