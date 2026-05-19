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Blue Rapids tornado videos: Footage of damage emerge Marshall County after touchdown; watch
A tornado struck Blue Rapids, Kansas, on Monday afternoon, causing major damage as dramatic footage of the destruction spread online.
Updated on: May 19, 2026 04:49 am IST
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A tornado touched down in Blue Rapids, Marshall County, Kansas, on Monday afternoon, leaving significant damage behind. Footage of the havoc wrecked by the twister emerged on social media.
The tornado in Blue Rapids came amid severe tornado warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) for parts of west and northwest Kansas. It included Atchison, Doniphan and Marshall counties, among others, till 10pm.
Storm chaser Max Velocity shared live footage from Blue Rapids, which showed damage to trees, fields and power lines. The tornado was classified as a Potentially Destructive Tornado (PDS), Velocity reported.
Here's a video:
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