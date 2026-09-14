Bob Mackie dies at 87: Cause of death, wife, children, Barbie dolls list and more about iconic costume designer

Legendary costume designer Bob Mackie, the creative genius behind some of the most iconic outfits in entertainment history, has died at the age of 87. The man who dressed Cher, Diana Ross, Whitney Houston and dozens of other entertainment giants leaves behind a legacy that will endure for generations.

Bob Mackie has died at 87 (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

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The cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

A statement posted on Mackie's Instagram confirmed his passing on Monday but offered no details about how he died.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today," the statement read. “He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do. His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.”

Who was Bob Mackie?

Born in Monterey Park, California and raised in Southern California, Mackie got his start doing drawings for Golden Age costume designer Jean Louis before working as an assistant to the legendary Edith Head, per Variety.

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{{^usCountry}} He became one of the most famous and recognised costume designers in Hollywood history. He was nicknamed the “Sultan of Sequins” because of his love for extravagant, figure-hugging and eye-catching designs. During his career, he received three Oscar nominations for Lady Sings the Blues, Funny Lady and Pennies From Heaven. He also received more than 30 Emmy nominations and won nine times. In 2002, he became the first costume designer to be inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He became one of the most famous and recognised costume designers in Hollywood history. He was nicknamed the “Sultan of Sequins” because of his love for extravagant, figure-hugging and eye-catching designs. During his career, he received three Oscar nominations for Lady Sings the Blues, Funny Lady and Pennies From Heaven. He also received more than 30 Emmy nominations and won nine times. In 2002, he became the first costume designer to be inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Bob Mackie net worth: How rich was iconic fashion designer? All we know after his death at 87

Bob Mackie’s wife

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Bob Mackie married LuLu Porter in 1960. Porter was a singer, actor and acting teacher. The couple had a son, Robin.

Mackie and Porter divorced three years later, in 1963.

That same year, Mackie, then 23, began working on “The Judy Garland Show.” He assisted costume designer Ray Aghayan, who later became Mackie’s partner in both his personal life and business, as per The Guardian.

Mackie and Aghayan remained together until Aghayan died in 2011.

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Bob Mackie’s son

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Mackie and LuLu Porter had one son, named Robin.

Robin later died in 1994 from AIDS-related causes.

Bob Mackie Barbie dolls and dresses

As per his official website, here is the list of barbies:

Amethyst Aura Barbie: A glamorous look with Swarovski crystals, soft velvet and satin, with violet beads in her hair.

Emerald Embers Barbie: A regal design covered in deep emerald green crystals.

Fantasy Goddess of Africa: A fitted gown with rich embroidery and beading, along with detailed cuffs, a neckpiece and headdress.

Fantasy Goddess of Asia: A chartreuse and green gown with sheer netting and beading, completed by a decorated dragon.

Goddess of the Sun: A slim-fitting gown covered with more than 11,000 hand-sewn sequins and beads, with a large collar inspired by the sun.

Lady Liberty Barbie: A metallic, long-sleeved gown with a long train, an elaborate headpiece and a torch.

Le Papillon: A strapless gown with pink and silver embroidery, large black butterfly wings and a detailed headpiece.

Madame Du Barbie: An ice-blue brocade gown inspired by the opulence of an 18th-century French royal court.

Masquerade Ball: A colorful harlequin gown with glass bugle beads arranged in diamond patterns, along with an elaborate hat.

Moon Goddess Barbie: A midnight-blue sequined dress with a floor-length cape, deep blue hat and crescent earrings.

Neptune Fantasy: A blue and green velvet and sequined gown with sea-inspired details and a sequined headpiece.

Queen of Hearts Barbie: A red sequined gown with a heart-embroidered cape and an elaborate headdress.

Radiant Redhead: Red Carpet Collection: A bold white gown with gold embroidery, beading and a bare midriff, completed with a faux fur muff.

Ruby Radiance: A fiery red gown and turban decorated with Swarovski crystal rhinestones, along with a ruffled boa.

Sapphire Splendor: A rich blue velvet and satin gown with a sparkling headdress.

Starlight Splendor: A fitted black and silver gown featuring more than 5,000 hand-sewn sequins and beads, a matching headdress and feather train.

Sterling Silver Rose: A deep purple gown with a silver and lavender fabric rose and bustle.

The Charleston: A 1920s flapper-inspired orange dress with colorful beads, paired with a beaded leopard-print coat.

Lady of the Unicorns: A deep green velvet gown inspired by medieval legend, decorated with swirling ribbon and golden and green details.

Sterling Silver Rose: Mackie described the Barbie dolls as sophisticated designs created with collectors in mind. “The Barbies I have done are glamorous. She is not a high school teen queen. They are very sophisticated compared to the average Barbie. These dolls are geared more towards collectors. They are fantasy, a what-if, designed from the imagination”

Fantasy Goddess of the Americas: A dramatic gold, white and aqua design featuring beading, sequins, embroidery, a bare midriff, a split skirt and an eagle-inspired headpiece.

Gold Barbie: A fitted gown covered with 5,000 hand-sewn golden sequins, paired with a white feather boa and golden headpiece.

Brunette Brilliance Barbie: A black velvet gown embroidered in silver, pink and purple, with a fuchsia overskirt and silver detailing