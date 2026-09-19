Bobb’e J Thompson update: Where is ‘That’s So Raven’ star being held amid 30-month prison sentence?

Bobb’e J Thompson, best known as Stanley from That’s So Raven, is heading to federal prison. The actor has been sentenced to 30 months after pleading guilty to possessing a stolen firearm.

Bobb'e J. Thompson has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. (Instagram/ @iam_kingbobbej)

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Thompson is currently in the custody of the US Marshals Service. He will remain there until he is transferred to a federal prison.

Why was Bobb'e J Thompson sentenced to prison?

Bobb'e J Thompson, known for playing Stanley on Disney Channel's That's So Raven, has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for possession of a stolen firearm, as per reports. The US Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Iowa announced this on Wednesday, September 16.

According to People, Thompson, 30, is from Kansas City, Missouri. He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon on April 28, 2026.

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What happened during the traffic stop?

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{{^usCountry}} According to US Magazine, police saw Thompson driving at 104 mph in a 70 mph zone in Cerro Gordo County on September 22, 2025. “Evidence in the case revealed that on September 22, 2025, law enforcement observed a vehicle, being driven by Thompson, driving 104 mph, in a 70-mph zone in Cerro Gordo County,” the US Attorney’s Office said in a press release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to US Magazine, police saw Thompson driving at 104 mph in a 70 mph zone in Cerro Gordo County on September 22, 2025. “Evidence in the case revealed that on September 22, 2025, law enforcement observed a vehicle, being driven by Thompson, driving 104 mph, in a 70-mph zone in Cerro Gordo County,” the US Attorney’s Office said in a press release. {{/usCountry}}

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An officer saw Thompson switch seats with the passenger during the traffic stop. The officer also noticed the “odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle.

Police then searched the vehicle and found a backpack belonging to Thompson. The backpack contained several bags of dispensary-bought marijuana and a .40 caliber handgun. The gun was loaded with a 15-round magazine and one round in the chamber. The US Attorney’s Office said the gun had been reported stolen from a vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri.

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What does the sentence mean?

US District Court Judge Leonard T Strand sentenced Thompson to 30 months in federal prison. After completing his prison term, he will be under supervised release for three years. There is no parole in the federal system.

The US Attorney’s Office said Thompson also has a criminal history. He was convicted of battery with serious bodily injury and assault with force in 2020. He was also convicted of illegally possessing a firearm in 2022.

Thompson appeared on That's So Raven from 2004 to 2006. He is also known for MTV's Wild 'N Out, 30 Rock, Role Models and Tyler Perry's House of Payne.

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He most recently appeared in the film The Funny Thing About Love this year. In 2021, he was seen in Miracles Across 125th Street and A Rich Christmas.