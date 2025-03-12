Body found in Siletz River during search for missing Oregon child Dane Paulsen

A body has been found in Siletz River in Oregon during the search for Dane Paulsen, a toddler who was reported missing on March 1, KATU reported, citing the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. As of now, authorities have not confirmed the identity of the victim. Juan Heredia, a diver involved in the search, shared an update on Facebook, stating, “Is Over, after 2hs diving the river I found baby Dane. RIP.” The family has not issued a statement. A body has been found in Siletz River in Oregon during the search for Dane Paulsen.(Representational image/ UnSplash)

Dane Paulsen, a 2-year-old child, went missing on March 1 while playing in his yard in Siletz. On Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the search continues to focus on the river, as evidence suggests the child was near the water's edge before disappearing.

As of Monday, search teams, comprising divers and boats equipped with sonar, had already scoured a 14-mile stretch of the Siletz River. To access hard-to-reach areas, additional boats with underwater cameras and remotely operated vehicles were deployed.

"Though the land within the search area has been thoroughly combed, we cannot guarantee the areas are clear. Even with specialized equipment and search K9s, it is possible to miss a small child that may be hidden by thick brush or other visual impairments," the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "Due to the thorough coverage of the surrounding area and information provided by investigators and evidence from searchers with specialized training and equipment, search efforts are concentrated on the Siletz River."

Dane's mother, Chamet, took to Facebook to urge people to keep an eye out for a "white van" saying, "If anyone has dash cams trail, cams, or security cameras up and down the Siletz River Road there is a white van in question that may be involved."

However, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office clarified, “We have received information regarding a white van seen in the area two weeks before Dane’s disappearance. At this time, we do not have evidence linking this vehicle to the ongoing search and investigation.”