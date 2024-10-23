Menu Explore
Boeing-made satellite falls apart while in orbit, ‘total loss’ confirmed

BySumanti Sen
Oct 23, 2024 10:02 AM IST

According to Intelsat, its 33e satellite stopped working due to an “anomaly.”

A communications satellite that Boeing built has fallen apart while in orbit, Jalopnik reported. According to Intelsat, its 33e satellite stopped working on Saturday, October 19, due to an “anomaly.” It later confirmed its “total loss.”

Boeing-made satellite falls apart while in orbit (Pixabay - representational image)
Boeing-made satellite falls apart while in orbit (Pixabay - representational image)

“We are coordinating with the satellite manufacturer, Boeing, and government agencies to analyze data and observations. A Failure Review Board has been convened to complete a comprehensive analysis of the cause of the anomaly. Since the anomaly, Intelsat has been in active dialogue with affected customers and partners. Migration and service restoration plans are well underway across the Intelsat fleet and third-party satellites,” Intelsat said in a statement.

The incident was also confirmed by the US Space Force in a statement. “U.S. Space Forces-Space (S4S) has confirmed the breakup of Intelsat 33E (#41748, 2016-053B) in GEO on October 19, 2024, at approximately 0430 UTC. Currently tracking around 20 associated pieces - analysis ongoing. S4S has observed no immediate threats and is continuing to conduct routine conjunction assessments to support the safety and sustainability of the space domain,” reads the statement.

It remains unclear exactly how many pieces there are. Satellite-tracking company ExoAnalytic Solutions has said that it is monitoring as many as 57 pieces of debris, Space News reported.

Back in 2016, Intelsat 33e launched to provide communications across Europe, Asia, and Africa. Shortly after being launched, the satellite went on to experience a propulsion issue. It reached orbit later than it was expected to. The satellite’s estimated 15-year lifespan was decreased by 3.5 years following another propulsion issue in 2017.

When another Boeing-made satellite was declared a ‘total loss’

Back in 2019, another satellite made by Boeing – Intelsat 29e – was reportedly also declared a “total loss.” The declaration came only after three years in space.

The breakup of the 33e satellite comes at a time when the company is already facing criticism over its troubled Starliner mission. The company is also facing a criminal fraud charge over 737 Max plane crashes.

