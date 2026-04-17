Bombshell report links Eric Swalwell campaign funds to viral hotel video amid misconduct case

Former Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell is facing major backlash after several women accused him of sexual misconduct. A hotel room video also appeared online and was confirmed to be real and two criminal investigations have been opened against him. FEC records show Swalwell’s campaign paid for a Las Vegas hotel stay hours before the viral video was recorded. (AFP)

Campaign funds and the hotel A Newsweek review of Filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show that former Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell’s campaign spent about $1,100 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas just hours before a video which was later confirmed as authentic and was recorded.

Records show that “Swalwell for Congress” made two payments of $539.70 each to the hotel on July 12, 2021 which was listed as ‘travel expenses’. A forensic report later determined that the video was recorded in the early hours of July 13, 2021. The footage shows an adult male kissing a woman on a bed inside what appears to be a hotel room.

The forensic analysis found that the videos were recorded on July 13, 2021, at 4:46am and 4:55am PT, based on metadata. It also determined the footage was captured in Las Vegas using an Apple device, as per Newsweek.

Newsweek looked at publicly available photos of rooms at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and compared them with what was seen in the video. Details like the room layout, furniture, blue bed skirting, a lowered ceiling section and a glass panel near the bed looked similar. A floor plan of the hotel’s two-bed "City Room" also closely matched the room shown in the clips. However, Newsweek said it could not independently confirm that the video was filmed in the same room paid for by the campaign.

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