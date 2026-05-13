Brandon Clarke cause of death: What happened to the ex-Memphis Grizzlies forward? First details

Brandon Clarke, the Memphis Grizzlies forward, has passed away shockingly at a young age of 29. A cause of death has not been announced despite suicide claims about the Canada-born player circulating online.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke shoots a free throw during an NBA Cup basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Nov. 19, 2024.(AP)

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TMZ Sports first reported the story, followed by multiple NBA Insiders. However, as of now, no details have emerged around the circumstances of Clarke's death.

As of now, a statement from the family of the former OKC Thunder and Memphis Grizzles forward has not been released.

Confirming the news, NBA Insider Shams Charania wrote: “Brandon Clarke of the Memphis Grizzlies has died at 29 years old. RIP.”

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{{^usCountry}} Across seven seasons, Clarke averaged 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 21.0 minutes per game. Injury Struggles In Focus Amid Shocking Death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Across seven seasons, Clarke averaged 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 21.0 minutes per game. Injury Struggles In Focus Amid Shocking Death {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Brandon Clarke was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2019 NBA draft. But he was immediately traded to Memphis, playing all of his 310 total NBA games across seven seasons for the Grizzlies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brandon Clarke was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2019 NBA draft. But he was immediately traded to Memphis, playing all of his 310 total NBA games across seven seasons for the Grizzlies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But his tenure in the NBA has been plagued by injury. In the 2023-24 season, he played only six games after suffering a severe left Achilles tear in March 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But his tenure in the NBA has been plagued by injury. In the 2023-24 season, he played only six games after suffering a severe left Achilles tear in March 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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Then, in the 2025-26 NBA season, he was recovering from a knee injury. But he suffered a calf strain in December 2025 that limited his total appearances in the current NBA season to just two games.

He has also frequently missed games due to hip issues during the 2019–20 and 2022–23 seasons.

Brandon Clarke Arrest In Focus

Notably, Brandon Clarke's death comes just six weeks after he was arrested in Arkansas on April 1. He was taken into custody by the Cross County Sheriff's Department and charged with over speeding and possessing and trafficking a controlled substance.

The controlled substance in question is Kratom: an herbal plant-based extract from a South Asian tree of the same name.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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