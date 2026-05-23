Brandon Phillips: 5 things to know as Mike Collins cuts ties with campaign advisor over ‘offensive’ tweet

Mike Collins who is running for the Georgia Senate has cut ties with campaign advisor Brandon Phillips over an ‘offensive’ tweet on Friday. Collins made the announcement on X, ahead of the June GOP runoff against Derek Dooley.

Mike Collins cut ties with Brandon Phillips over an 'offensive' tweet. (X/@MikeCollinsGA, X/@BCP229)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This comes at a time when there is heightened scrutiny around Collins' activities, including his social media posts.

“Earlier today, a campaign advisor sent out a despicable and unauthorized twitter comment using a Team Collins campaign account,” the Republican wrote. “The statement was made without my knowledge or approval and in no way represents or reflects my values or the values of this campaign. I want to apologize for this offensive tweet. I have made staffing changes to ensure this type of behavior never happens again,” he added.

Also Read | Trump cognitive test: POTUS breaks down cognition testing questions, slams health concerns

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} While Collins did not name the individual, he was identified as Brandon Phillips by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Collins did not name the individual, he was identified as Brandon Phillips by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Senate candidate Mike Collins has cut ties with Brandon Phillips, a controversial operative at the center of a House Ethics complaint who has a history of provocative social media posts,” the AJC reporter wrote. He also shared a screenshot of the offensive post made by Phillips from the Mike Collins War Room X account. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Senate candidate Mike Collins has cut ties with Brandon Phillips, a controversial operative at the center of a House Ethics complaint who has a history of provocative social media posts,” the AJC reporter wrote. He also shared a screenshot of the offensive post made by Phillips from the Mike Collins War Room X account. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Collins' post drew a variety of reactions. While some backed the incumbent state senator's stance, others were quick to ask questions. “Thank goodness, we are all working g hard out here to let some idiot sabotage your campaign. They are coming hard after you, Do not give them the stick to beat you with,” one wrote. Meanwhile, another asked about Phillips “Not good enough. You need to be explicit about the staffing changes. Was the person fired?”.

Amid the interest, here's all you need to know about Brandon Phillips.

Brandon Phillips: 5 things to know

Brandon Clay Phillips is a veteran political operative in Georgia. He was Collins' chief of staff and has been helping him for a long time in shaping the combative online persona and his political attacks, which have grabbed attention, as per AJC. Phillips was President Donald Trump's state director from November 2015 to September 2016, as per Ballotpedia. There have been multiple allegations against Phillips of violent or threatening behavior. He has been mired in public controversies as well, as per AJC. More recently, a nonpartisan Congressional watchdog alleged that Phillips hired a romantic interest in the role of an office intern and illicitly used Congressional resources of his office. Phillips was state director when Mitt Romney was running for president. He was also District Delegate for the 2016 Republican National Convention. Apart from that, Phillips acted as director of Wiregrass Strategy Group LLC. When working for Collins, he began as a Transition Aide, before making his way up to Chief of Staff, and then Senior Policy Advisor. “He’s a great guy, and I have full confidence in him,” Collins had told AJC about Phillips' tactics earlier. As per court records from 2008, Phillips admitted to destroying a laptop and slashing another person's tires in Bibb County. In 2022, he was reportedly arrested and charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty charge for kicking a woman’s dog.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON