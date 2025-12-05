Brian Cole: DC pipe bomb suspect's mom, Delicia, trolled on social media; ‘he wanted to…’

Brian Cole Jr was identified as the Woodbridge, Virginia resident who is accused of placing two pipe bombs outside the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national parties in Washington on the eve of the US Capitol attack. Now, additional details, including social media profiles, linked to Cole have emerged. Brian Cole was identified as the Jan 6 DC pipe bomb suspect(X)

The New York Post on Thursday published a photo of the suspect, reporting that his mother, Delicia Cole, shared the picture of him in a blue shirt on Instagram for National Sons’ Day in September 2024.

The publication shared a link to Delicia's Instagram handle. Now, Cole's mother is being trolled and has apparently turned all comments off on her posts.

“He’s adorable & I see some demon in those eyes… 👀” one person wrote in the comment section.

“Yeah he didn’t act alone it was a job for him, check his bank records,” another one added.

Brian Cole Jr arrested

The arrest unfolded early Thursday morning in Woodbridge, Virginia, where FBI agents raided the Cole family home. Neighbors watched as law-enforcement vehicles filled the quiet suburban street.

Authorities had long circulated surveillance images of a masked suspect seen wandering near the RNC and DNC offices on the night of Jan. 5, 2021. One of the pipe bombs was found the following day as rioters stormed the Capitol, forcing federal agents to split their attention between the unfolding insurrection and the active threat posed by the explosive devices.

At a press conference announcing the arrest, Attorney General Pam Bondi credited the renewed federal push: “Today’s arrest happened because the Trump administration has made this case a priority.”

She added that investigators from multiple agencies spent months re-examining evidence in order to finally secure a solid lead.

“The total lack of movement in this case in our nation’s capital undermined the public trust of our enforcement agencies.”

Prosecutors say Cole began experimenting with rudimentary explosive devices as early as 2019, behavior authorities now believe foreshadowed the Jan. 5 placement of the bombs. He has been charged with the use of an explosive device and attempted malicious destruction using explosive materials.