‘Bring back…’: US couple trolled for naming baby after an Australian city

A couple in the United States, are being trolled for deciding to name their baby after an Australian city. Rachel and Jordan Flom from Nashville, Tennessee, are set to become parents to triplet boys in early 2024. The couple took to social media and shared that they were going to name the three babies as ‘Locklan, Wilder and Brisbane’. Jordan explained that he decided to name one of his sons as Brisbane as he had lived in the Australian city for six months.

In the video clip shared on social media, the couple revealed reasons behind choosing the names for their yet to be born babies.

“We have named the triplets, three boys in case you didn’t know. Locklan means from the lands of lakes. I’m from Minnesota, shared Jordan.

In the video clip,the couple further shared that baby B would be named Wilder Scott because of their connection to Wilder, Minnesota.

“The name of Baby C is Brisbane Leigh. We might say Bris for short. Leigh is my middle name, and I lived in Brisbane, Australia for six months. It just meant a lot to me and I jokingly said the name Brisbane once. I don’t think it is a name, but we’re making it one," said Jordan.

“The meaning of Brisbane ... we looked it up after we locked in the name, and the meaning of Brisbane is ‘breaking of bones’. Which means he might be a sports player,” added Jordan.

Sharing the video, the couple asked their followers to share their opinions on the babies' names that had been decided. Rachel and Jordan also requested the comments to be positive.

“You guys can let us know in the comments what you think of the names, or what your favourite name is. If you don’t like the names, well, we’re not changing it. They’re locked in, we made banners,” said Jordan.

Here's how netizens on X(formerly Twitter) reacted to the couple's decision of naming their son as Brisbane

"Bring back people choosing normal names," posted one user.

"All the names are corny. Who watches these cheesy people?," wrote a second user.

"Melbourne would have been better," reacted a third user.

