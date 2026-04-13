Britney Spears in rehab: What happened to 'Toxic' singer? 'she hit rock bottom'

Pop singer Britney Spears is reportedly undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation facility following her recent DUI arrest, according to TMZ.

Reports of pop singer Britney Spears seeking help in a rehabilitation center emerge following legal troubles involving a DUI. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

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The TMZ report claims Spears has entered rehab for substance abuse treatment after weeks of concern from people close to her over her well-being.

According to the outlet, her ongoing DUI case is one of the reasons she went to rehab. A source told TMZ, “She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge that she's taking it seriously.”

However, there has been no official confirmation from the singer or her representatives.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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