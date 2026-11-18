Broward County Public Schools closes all schools, offices as heavy rains trigger flooding in South Florida
Heavy rainfall and flooding prompted Broward County Public Schools to close all schools, offices, care programs and activities on Wednesday, November 18.
Widespread flooding has affected several parts of South Florida following intense rainfall on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, prompting officials in Broward County to shut all public schools and district offices on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.
The closure was announced by Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) as authorities continued to monitor the situation and assess the impact of the adverse weather conditions.
Residents urged to stay alert
In an official statement, the district confirmed: "Due to weather conditions, Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) will close all schools and District offices today, Wednesday, November 18, 2026. This closure includes all before- and after-school care programs, extracurricular activities, and District-sponsored events scheduled for today."
Officials also advised residents to remain alert, take necessary precautions and prioritise their safety as flooding continued across the region following the overnight downpours.
The school district added that a decision regarding the reopening of schools on Thursday would be announced later on Wednesday, depending on the prevailing weather conditions.
"We appreciate your patience, flexibility, and understanding as we continue to monitor weather conditions," officials said.
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Heavy rainfall causes roof collapse at Hollywood synagogue
The severe weather also resulted in a structural incident in Hollywood, where emergency crews responded to reports of a roof collapse at a local synagogue early on Wednesday morning.
Hollywood Fire-Rescue confirmed that the roof of Temple Sinai, situated at 1400 North 46th Avenue, gave way under the impact of the heavy rainfall.
Authorities said the incident did not result in any injuries. First responders attended the scene to investigate the damage and assess the situation.
Broward County bus services continue despite flooding
Meanwhile, public transport services across Broward County remained operational despite waterlogged roads and challenging travel conditions.
Broward County Transit (BCT) confirmed that buses were continuing to run, although some services were facing delays and route changes because of localised flooding.
In a statement, officials said: "Broward County Transit (BCT) bus service continues to operate amid heavy rainfall and localized street flooding in some areas of Broward County. Some routes are experiencing delays, and detours are in effect as roadway conditions change."
Passengers have been advised to check the RideBCT mobile application or contact BCT Customer Service on 954-357-8400 before travelling to obtain the latest service updates.
With flooding continuing to affect parts of South Florida, residents have been urged to exercise caution, particularly when travelling through waterlogged streets, while authorities continue to monitor changing weather and road conditions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More