Widespread flooding has affected several parts of South Florida following intense rainfall on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, prompting officials in Broward County to shut all public schools and district offices on Wednesday, 18 November 2026. Broward County closed all public schools, district offices and scheduled activities Wednesday as officials monitored flooding after overnight downpours.

The closure was announced by Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) as authorities continued to monitor the situation and assess the impact of the adverse weather conditions.

Residents urged to stay alert In an official statement, the district confirmed: "Due to weather conditions, Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) will close all schools and District offices today, Wednesday, November 18, 2026. This closure includes all before- and after-school care programs, extracurricular activities, and District-sponsored events scheduled for today."

Officials also advised residents to remain alert, take necessary precautions and prioritise their safety as flooding continued across the region following the overnight downpours.

The school district added that a decision regarding the reopening of schools on Thursday would be announced later on Wednesday, depending on the prevailing weather conditions.

"We appreciate your patience, flexibility, and understanding as we continue to monitor weather conditions," officials said.

Also Read: 'Not spontaneous vandalism': FBI details months-long plot behind $60m damage to US military aircraft at Ireland's Shannon Airport