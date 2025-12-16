Brown University shooting suspect at large: Cops go door-to-door for information; share video of ‘person of interest'

As the Brown university shooting suspect remains at large, police have renewed their efforts to find information related to the gunman involved in the deadly attack. As per the latest update shared by the Providence Police Department, officials are now going door to door as part of their bid to find information. The search for the suspect behind the deadly shooting at Brown University continues after authorities on Monday released a person of interest who had been detained. (Screengrab)(Providence Police Department on X)

"Please be advised that the Providence Police Department has an enhanced presence in Providence neighborhoods. As part of the investigation, police are going to businesses and residences to request available camera footage," the police department wrote on Facebook.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has also launched an online portal for anyone with information regarding the shooting at Brown University to share footage, tips and other details.

New visuals of suspect released

Amid the renewed efforts, the police department have also shared a video of the person of interest. In the video, a person can be seen walking along a sidewalk.

"We are sharing a video of a person of interest and plan to release additional video as part of the ongoing investigation," the department wrote on social media platform X.

Manhunt for suspect on

After releasing the 24-year-old male, police stated that the evidence pointed to the different direction, which has not linked to the man in custody.

A gunman opened fire inside a classroom in the engineering building of the university, getting off more than 40 rounds from a 9 mm handgun, reported the Associated Press.

The shooting, which too place during an exam, has killed at least two students and injured nine others.

(With agency inputs)