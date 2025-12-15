Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov: 2nd victim fatally shot at Brown University ID'd; GoFundMe launched

Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, a Brown University freshman, was identified as the second victim who tragically lost his life at after being fatally shot at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island on Saturday. Umurzokov was identified by his family in a GoFundMe created on Sunday. Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov was fatally shot at the shooting at Brown University on Saturday.(GoFundMe)

Earlier on Sunday, the other victim to be fatally shot at Brown University was identified as sophomore Ella Cook from Birmingham, Alabama. Cook was identified by a parish in her hometown on Sunday afternoon during a prayer meet.

"He was incredibly kind, funny, and smart," The GoFundMe stated. "He had big dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon and helping people. He continues to be my family’s biggest role model in all aspects."

"He always lent a helping hand to anyone in need without hesitation, and was the most kind-hearted person our family knew," the GoFundMe added. "Our family is incredibly devastated by this loss."

A target of $90,000 was set to be raised for Umurzokoz, with more than $78,000 already raised within two hours of the GoFundMe's launch. The family said that the money raised will go towards the expenses related to his death.

Reports noted that Umurzokov was fatally shot when he was at the campus for an econ review.

This story is being updated.