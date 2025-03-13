Butch Wilmore's daughter's heartbreaking video resurfaces as SpaceX delays Crew-10 mission; ‘There’s a lot of politics’

While NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams await their return to Earth, a heartfelt video of the former daughter, Daryn Wilmore, is making the rounds on social media. Butch Wilmore's daughter opened up about her father's prolonged stay aboard the ISS, blaming “a lot of politics” and “negligence”. (X@spacesudoer)

Wilmore's daughter opened up about her father's prolonged stay aboard the ISS, blaming “a lot of politics” and “negligence”. Wilmore and Williams have been stranded in space since June 2024. Technical problems with Boeing's Starliner spaceship extended their mission, which was originally scheduled to last ten days. They will now return to Earth on March 19, which is more than nine months later than originally anticipated.

Wilmore's daughter laments her father ‘missed out on a lot’

In a resurfaced video, which she originally uploaded on social media last month, the 16-year-old stated that her Wilmore had “missed out on a lot” things, including Christmas and his 30th wedding anniversary, due to the orbital tragedy.

“He’s missed out on a lot. It’s less the fact that he’s up there sometimes; it’s more the fact of why. There’s a lot of politics, there’s a lot of things that I’m not at liberty say in that I don’t know fully about. But there’s been issues, there’s been negligence,” she said a video posted on February 6 as per NY POST.

Wilmore has missed out “Logan's senior year of high school and Daryn's college theater performances,” it added.

Also Read: A look at Sunita Williams and Kalpana Chawla's shared love for ‘Samosas’; Here's who brought them into space

Wilmore's daughter reveals family's excitement ahead of his return

While expressing her frustration, she revealed family's excitement over her father's anticipated return in the mod-March.

“I miss him so much, and I can only wait to hug his neck and see my sister graduate high school and see the show I'm in right now,” she said.

Wilmore, who is married to former Miss Deanna Newport, is father to two daughters -- Logan and Daryn. His family, who is residing in Houston, Texas, has been anticipating his return since June last year. Daryn stated, “I talk to my dad all the time,” adding that she gives him a call on a daily basis or every couple of days.

NASA and SpaceX planned the Crew-10 mission to bring back Williams and Wilmore in the SpaceX Dragon capsule. Originally scheduled for March 12, 2025, the Crew-10 launch was delayed owing to a hydraulic system malfunction with the ground support equipment for the Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch has been rescheduled for March 14, 2025, at 7:26 p.m. EST. The NASA astronauts are anticipated to exit the ISS and return to Earth, possibly as early as March 16, 2025.