Caleb Flynn trial: Was ex-American Idol contestant having an affair? Texts in focus amid Ashley's death

The Caleb Flynn murder trial is putting his marriage and alleged affair under the spotlight. Prosecutors say messages Flynn sent to a mistress are key to their case in the death of his wife, Ashley.

Was Caleb Flynn having an affair? What prosecutors told the jury

Caleb Flynn, a former "American Idol" contestant, is on trial for the murder of his wife Ashley. (X)

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Jurors have heard opening statements in the trial of former "American Idol" contestant Caleb Flynn, who is accused of killing his wife Ashley in February, as per ABC 6.

Prosecutors say he shot her and staged the crime scene.

Prosecutors also argued that Flynn killed his wife to end their marriage. They pointed to his messages to a mistress as key proof of motive and intent.

As per CNN, prosecutors highlighted more than 100,000 messages he sent to the mistress, in which he allegedly said he wanted to kill his wife.

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In court, prosecutors read Flynn's own words, as per ABC 6: “I was up until 4 a.m. last night crying, literally trying to think of ways to kill her and not go to jail. If I could literally kill her and not go to hell, I would do it in a heartbeat. That is how dark and how hateful I feel.”

Prosecutors told jurors the messages were sent months apart and before Ashley's death. They said the messages show motive, intent and “the truth behind the lies Caleb told after his wife and the mother of his two young daughters.”

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What did the defense say?

Flynn says he is innocent. As per ABC 6, he told authorities that an intruder killed his wife.

The defense did not deny the affair. "Stated plainly, Caleb betrayed Ashley as a husband," defense attorneys said, as per ABC 6. They added, “A man can fail as a husband without being a murderer.”

As per CNN, the defense said the state built its case on a theory of motive and would not be able to prove it beyond a reasonable doubt. The defense had earlier said authorities made a “rush to judgment.”