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California city mayor pleads guilty of being Chinese agent; quits post

California city mayor pleads guilty of being Chinese agent; quits post

Published on: May 12, 2026 07:48 am IST
PTI |
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Washington, The mayor of Californian city of Arcadia has agreed to plead guilty for acting as an illegal agent of China, the US Department of Justice said.

California city mayor pleads guilty of being Chinese agent; quits post

Eileen Wang has resigned as Arcadia mayor and is expected to plead guilty in the federal court in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

Wang, 58, along with her then-fiance Yaoning 'Mike' Sun have been charged with promoting pro-China propaganda in the US at the behest of the Chinese government officials, federal prosecutors announced on Monday.

The 65-year-old Sun is serving a four-year jail term after he pleaded guilty in a federal court in October last year.

In a related filing, Wang has agreed to plead guilty to the felony count, which comes with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Wang was elected in November 2022 to the Arcadia City Council, a five-person governing body from which the mayor is selected on a rotating basis.

According to her plea agreement, from late 2020 through 2022, Wang and Sun worked at the direction and control of Chinese government officials to promote Beijing's interests by, among other things, promoting pro-PRC propaganda in the United States.

Wang and Sun operated US News Center, a website that purported to be a news source for the local Chinese American community.

The duo received and executed directives from Chinese government officials to post pro-China content on the website.

Wang admitted in her plea agreement that she did not notify the Attorney General that she was acting in the United States as an agent of China.

She also did not disclose on her website that some of its content had been posted at the direction of members of the Chinese government.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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