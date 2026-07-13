California earthquake: Tremors rattle Randsburg, San Fernando Valley, Valencia, Santa Clarita and Los Angeles

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was recorded on Monday morning in proximity to Randsburg, California, as per the United States Geological Survey.

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake was reported near Randsburg, California, at 9:40 a.m. PT on Monday. The quake, 9 miles west-southwest of Randsburg and 5.6 miles deep, was detected by 30 monitoring stations but has not yet been scientifically evaluated.

The earthquake occurred at 9:40 a.m. PT, approximately 9 miles west-southwest of Randsburg, with a depth of 5.6 miles.

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The tremor was identified by 30 monitoring stations and was automatically generated by the earthquake detection system; however, the data has not yet undergone scientific review.

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California earthquake: Shaking reported in Kern County, LA areas

{{^usCountry}} A magnitude 4.3 earthquake occurred on Monday morning in Kern County. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A magnitude 4.3 earthquake occurred on Monday morning in Kern County. {{/usCountry}}

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The tremor, which struck at 9:40 a.m., was located close to the community of Johannesburg, approximately 120 miles east of Bakersfield.

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Reports of shaking were received from the San Fernando Valley, Valencia, Santa Clarita, and various other areas in Los Angeles, as stated on the USGS response page.

Meanwhile, several people posted on X to inquire about the earthquake. “Los Angeles, I’m certain that was an earthquake just happened this moment #earthquake,” one person said.

“Felt a small earthquake in little Tokyo, Los Angeles,” another wrote.

“Tiny Earthquake in Los Angeles. #Earthquake,” a third user said.

“Earthquake 4.4 hit LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA,” one more remarked.

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