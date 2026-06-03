California Governor race: When do polls close? Latest update as Xavier Becerra, Tom Steyer, Steve Hilton battle heats up

The race to elect California's Governor is underway as voters look for Gavin Newsom's successor. Democrat Eric Swalwell had initially emerged as a strong candidate but he pulled out after allegations of sexual harassment, thus upending the race.

Xavier Becerra consolidated some Democrat support after Eric Swalwell dropped out of the California Governor race. (X/@Polymarket)

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Now, among key candidates to watch out for are Democrat Xavier Becerra, Democrat Tom Steyer, and Republican Steve Hilton. Notably, the state has done away with partisan primaries, which were dropped in 2010 in favor of ‘jungle primaries’.

Also Read | Gavin Newsom calls Ted Cruz ‘Chevron Cruz’ in viral AI ‘good boy’ dog photo

In the former, candidates of the same party would fight among themselves before taking on the candidate of the opposing party in the race to be governor. In a ‘jungle primary’ all voters get the full list of candidates and top two finishers move to the general election irrespective of their party.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's when polls close for the California Governor elections. California Governor elections: When do polls close {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's when polls close for the California Governor elections. California Governor elections: When do polls close {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ballots have to be cast in person or returned by 8pm on Election Day for the California governor position polls. Polling began at 7am in the morning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ballots have to be cast in person or returned by 8pm on Election Day for the California governor position polls. Polling began at 7am in the morning. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You can check out the polling station near you here. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You can check out the polling station near you here. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When polls are closing a worker will come out and announce “The polls are closed,” as per CBS News. The Secretary of State's Office said that if anyone is in line from before 8pm, they'll still be allowed to vote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When polls are closing a worker will come out and announce “The polls are closed,” as per CBS News. The Secretary of State's Office said that if anyone is in line from before 8pm, they'll still be allowed to vote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ballots must be delivered to a polling place or a ballot drop-off box at 8pm on Election Day. At the time a poll worker stands at the end of the line to inform that those who have queued up after cannot vote as polls are closed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ballots must be delivered to a polling place or a ballot drop-off box at 8pm on Election Day. At the time a poll worker stands at the end of the line to inform that those who have queued up after cannot vote as polls are closed. {{/usCountry}}

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A court order can lead to a polling place extending voting hours. However, votes are cast during this time using provisional ballots, which are separate from the normal ballots.

Xavier Becerra, Tom Steyer, Steve Hilton in focus

With Swalwell's exit, some other players have come into focus. According to Associated Press, Xavier Becerra, Tom Steyer, and Steve Hilton are among key candidates in the California governor elections.

Xavier Becerra: He comes with 35 years in California and national politics. He served under President Joe Biden’s cabinet as secretary of Health and Human Services. After Swalwell dropped out, Becerra consolidated support from California's Democrat power players like Planned Parenthood and the LGBTQ rights group Equality California, as per AP.

Tom Steyer: He is the founder of a San Francisco-based hedge fund and paid out of his pocket to aggressively advertise in the election campaign, as per AP. He has never held office and made a name as a donor for Democrat groups and politicians committed to fighting climate change. He's reportedly running as a progressive populist, and has surprisingly found support from a Bernie Sanders-aligned group – Our Revolution.

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Steve Hilton: Hilton gained support from President Donald Trump. He is a conservative commentator and previous Fox News host. Hilton advised former British Prime Minister David Cameron. Google co-founder Sergey Brin and Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale are among those who gave to Hilton's campaign.

(With AP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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