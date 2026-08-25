California mass stabbing: Knifeman arrested after 30-minute rampage in Oakland; one dead and four injured

California mass stabbing: A knifeman embarked on a 30-minute rampage in Oakland on Monday night, resulting in one fatality and four additional injuries, as per NY Post. The stabbing incident commenced shortly before 7:30 p.m., as the alleged assailant traversed various locations throughout the city, including the Fruitvale BART station.

One person was killed and four others injured in a mass stabbing spree in Oakland. (Unsplash)

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The first victim was discovered within Cesar Chavez Park and subsequently succumbed to their injuries. Two other victims are currently in critical condition, while the remaining two are reported to be in stable condition.

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Oakland mass stabbing: What was the knifeman's motive?

Local residents who witnessed the turmoil assisted law enforcement in locating the suspect near 39th Avenue, situated between International Boulevard and East 18th Street, where police apprehended him.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities have not revealed a potential motive nor disclosed if the suspect was acquainted with any of the victims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have not revealed a potential motive nor disclosed if the suspect was acquainted with any of the victims. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators are urging anyone who possesses information, photographs, or videos related to the incidents to reach out to the Oakland police.

What did Oakland Police Chief say?

Oakland Police Chief James Beere addressed the media from a crime scene located near a park at the intersection of 38th Ave. and Foothill Blvd. Beere informed reporters that police had received an initial report of a possible shooting in the park at 7:21 p.m. Upon their arrival, officers discovered a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

"He was not shot," Beere stated, as per Fox News.

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At the same time, another report of a stabbing was received from the 3800 block of San Leandro, which is approximately half a mile away. Beere said that additional officers were dispatched to that site.

"As they were dealing with that stabbing incident, BART police called and notified us that an additional person was stabbed in the BART station," Beere said.

Beere did not clarify which BART station was involved; however, the OPD would later verify that it was Fruitvale Station, located approximately three blocks away.

At 7:40 p.m., BART announced on social media that trains were not stopping at Fruitvale Station because of police activity. Service resumed roughly 12 minutes later.

Beere stated that the investigation into the stabbing at the BART station was being managed by BART police.

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"We then got reports of another stabbing at the 3900 block of International where there was two more victims. Officers arrived at that scene and community members pointed out the direction in which the suspect fled," said Beere.

Chief Beere reported that the suspect was apprehended after a short foot chase. He stated that the suspect was instructed to drop a knife at gunpoint, which he did. The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, was taken into custody.

Investigations into the cause of the stabbings are being conducted by both BART and OPD police.

Chief Beere said that they believe the individual in custody is accountable for all the stabbings. The weapon thought to have been utilized in these incidents has been recovered, according to the chief.

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