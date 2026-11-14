California restaurant removes sign marking Nvidia’s founding after Jensen Huang exit

A Denny’s restaurant in San Jose, California, has removed a commemorative sign celebrating Nvidia’s founding, days after co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as the chipmaker’s chief executive amid a growing controversy over his personal relationships and allegations involving a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Sign honouring Nvidia’s founding disappears from San Jose Denny’s amid Huang controversy. (REUTERS)

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The employees at the roadside diner confirmed that the sign was no longer there when reporters visited on Thursday, NBC News reported. The restaurant did not disclose who had removed it or explain why.

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The sign commemorated the booth where Huang and Nvidia co-founders Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem discussed starting the company in 1993. It had become a symbol of Nvidia's beginnings, long before the company emerged as a global leader in artificial intelligence chips.

Deep Dive Why was the Nvidia founding sign removed from the San Jose Denny’s? The restaurant did not explain why the sign was removed or say who took it down. Its disappearance came days after Jensen Huang’s resignation, but the article does not establish a connection between the two. What did the sign at the Denny’s restaurant commemorate? It marked the booth where Jensen Huang and Nvidia co-founders Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem discussed starting the company in 1993. Installed in 2023, it described the booth as “The booth that launched a $1 trillion company.” Was the Denny’s sign removed because Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO? The diner did not disclose a reason for removing the sign, so its removal cannot be attributed to Huang’s resignation. The sign disappeared during the period of controversy surrounding his departure.

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Denny’s sign commemorated Nvidia’s beginnings

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{{^usCountry}} The commemorative sign was installed above the booth in 2023, when Huang returned to the restaurant with Denny’s CEO Kelli Valade. It carried the inscription: "The booth that launched a $1 trillion company." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commemorative sign was installed above the booth in 2023, when Huang returned to the restaurant with Denny’s CEO Kelli Valade. It carried the inscription: "The booth that launched a $1 trillion company." {{/usCountry}}

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According to NBC News, restaurant employees confirmed that the sign had disappeared, but the diner did not provide an explanation for its removal.

Huang, Malachowsky and Priem founded Nvidia in 1993 after discussing their plans at the San Jose restaurant. Their early meetings focused on developing chips to improve computer graphics.

The company's origins at Denny's have remained part of its corporate history. Nvidia eventually grew into one of the world's most valuable technology companies, with its graphics processing units (GPUs) powering artificial intelligence systems.

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Also Read: Nvidia approaches tech firm Arm's CEO Rene Haas in search for Jensen Huang's successor: Report

Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO amid controversy

The removal of the sign comes amid a major leadership shake-up at Nvidia.

In a November 12 announcement, the company said Huang had resigned as president, chief executive officer and a member of its board, effective immediately. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor.

Huang's departure followed reports about his alleged relationships with multiple women, including Alice Huang, a woman whom US intelligence agencies reportedly suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. The two are not related.

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According to Reuters' reporting on the leadership crisis, Nvidia's board had considered Huang's future as the allegations and questions surrounding the company's China business drew increased scrutiny.

The company had also announced an independent investigation after reports that Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. In a November 8 statement, the board said it had initiated the probe and retained outside legal counsel.

Huang separately acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to employees, apologising for the impact of his actions on his family.

The controversy has drawn attention to Nvidia's corporate governance and its business dealings with China, as the company navigates a leadership transition.

The disappearance of the Denny's sign marks another symbolic moment for the chipmaker, whose story began at a roadside restaurant more than three decades ago.