California toddler rescued after overnight abduction drama; here's how a young woman located him

In a heart-stopping turn of events, a 4-year-old toddler, Justin Chan, who was abducted in California's Long Beach, has been found safe after a city-wide search. The unfolding drama gripped the community after an AMBER Alert was triggered when the child was taken near Linden Avenue and 1st Street around 5:46 p.m. Young women helped authorities locate the stolen kid after the amber alert.

Two vigilant Good Samaritans, having received the AMBER Alert, played a crucial role in the rescue. Yenny Lu and Reagan Dunn spotted the abandoned stolen car, swiftly reporting it to the police. As officers descended on the scene, the toddler was safely extracted from the vehicle, checked for injuries, and joyously reunited with his father.

“We started driving around and looking for the kid when we got the Amber Alert. ” one of them told ABC7 News. While they were looking for Justin in the alleys she spotted the car and alerted the police.

Long Island Abduction: How was Justin rescued

According to authorities, young Justin was in the backseat of his family's car, left running as his father stepped out for a DoorDash delivery. Seizing the opportunity, a suspect jumped into the driver's seat and sped away with the child still inside the 2021 gray-colored Honda Accord sedan.

The stolen vehicle was located shortly before 8 p.m. on Pine Avenue near The Pike Outlets shopping mall in Long Beach. Sky5 images captured the intense scene as multiple police cars surrounded the recovered car, revealing a tense standoff between law enforcement and the suspect still on the run.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson expressed gratitude for the heroic efforts of first responders, acknowledging the swift and effective coordination of the Long Beach Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.

Long Island Abduction:Suspect remains at large

Despite the successful recovery of Justin Chan, the suspect remains at large, with no description provided by authorities. The incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact Long Beach police at 562-435-6711.

