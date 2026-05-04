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Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome third child: 5 things to know about family and newborn baby's unique name

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce the arrival of their son, expressing gratitude for their growing family.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 07:41 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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Cameron Diaz, 53, has become a mother for the third time, as she and her rock star spouse Benji Madden, who is 47 years old, welcomed a son named Nautus on Monday, May 4.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden celebrated the birth of their son, Nautus, on May 4.

Sharing a joyful news on Instagram, Madden wrote: "Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world Son!!

"We love life with our family – our kids are healthy and happy, and we are grateful!!! Having a blast. Sending all our best wishes," he added, while signing off the post from “the Madden Family”. Following his post, his wife Diaz posted a series of heart and sparkle emojis in the comment section.

Also Read: John Sterling dies at 87: All on Yankees radio voice's ex-wife, children and net worth

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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