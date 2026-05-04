Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome third child: 5 things to know about family and newborn baby's unique name

Cameron Diaz, 53, has become a mother for the third time, as she and her rock star spouse Benji Madden, who is 47 years old, welcomed a son named Nautus on Monday, May 4.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden celebrated the birth of their son, Nautus, on May 4.

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Sharing a joyful news on Instagram, Madden wrote: "Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world Son!!

"We love life with our family – our kids are healthy and happy, and we are grateful!!! Having a blast. Sending all our best wishes," he added, while signing off the post from “the Madden Family”. Following his post, his wife Diaz posted a series of heart and sparkle emojis in the comment section.

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{{^usCountry}} Cameron Diaz-Benji Madden: 5 things to know about their family and newborn baby's name Accompanying the caption was an image of a ship designed as a character card, which detailed the inspiration behind baby Nautus' distinctive name: “Sailor, navigator, voyager. One who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown.” The couple exchanged vows in 2015 and are already the parents of a daughter named Raddix, who was born in 2019, and a son named Cardinal, who was born in 2024. The decision to have children through surrogacy followed the couple's challenges with infertility, leading them to explore IVF, acupuncture, and supplements in their pursuit of parenthood, as reported by Us Weekly. “They went through so much to get to this point,” a source shared with the publication upon the arrival of Raddix. “Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle.” The couple has previously discussed their relationship and family life. In a 2024 interview on the Artist Friendly podcast with Joel Madden, Diaz shared insights about their partnership, saying: “The thing that I'm most grateful for in my life is our marriage and our family. You know how much we've grown over the last decade together and how much we've accomplished. I don't know how either one of us would have done that without one another.” Cameron Diaz is regarded as one of the most financially successful actresses in Hollywood. Benji Madden, who is well-known as Cameron Diaz's husband, is part of the American pop-rock duo, The Madden Brothers. Together with his identical twin, Joey Madden, Benji established The Madden Brothers in 2011. The two brothers are also the original members of the rock band, Good Charlotte. In Good Charlotte, Joey served as the lead vocalist while Benji took on the role of lead guitarist {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cameron Diaz-Benji Madden: 5 things to know about their family and newborn baby's name Accompanying the caption was an image of a ship designed as a character card, which detailed the inspiration behind baby Nautus' distinctive name: “Sailor, navigator, voyager. One who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown.” The couple exchanged vows in 2015 and are already the parents of a daughter named Raddix, who was born in 2019, and a son named Cardinal, who was born in 2024. The decision to have children through surrogacy followed the couple's challenges with infertility, leading them to explore IVF, acupuncture, and supplements in their pursuit of parenthood, as reported by Us Weekly. “They went through so much to get to this point,” a source shared with the publication upon the arrival of Raddix. “Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle.” The couple has previously discussed their relationship and family life. In a 2024 interview on the Artist Friendly podcast with Joel Madden, Diaz shared insights about their partnership, saying: “The thing that I'm most grateful for in my life is our marriage and our family. You know how much we've grown over the last decade together and how much we've accomplished. I don't know how either one of us would have done that without one another.” Cameron Diaz is regarded as one of the most financially successful actresses in Hollywood. Benji Madden, who is well-known as Cameron Diaz's husband, is part of the American pop-rock duo, The Madden Brothers. Together with his identical twin, Joey Madden, Benji established The Madden Brothers in 2011. The two brothers are also the original members of the rock band, Good Charlotte. In Good Charlotte, Joey served as the lead vocalist while Benji took on the role of lead guitarist {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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