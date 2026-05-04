John Sterling dies at 87: All on Yankees radio voice's ex-wife, children and net worth

John Sterling, who served as the radio voice for the New York Yankees for a total of 36 seasons, has passed away at the age of 87. John Sterling, the iconic radio voice of the New York Yankees for 36 seasons, has died at 87, announced WFAN Sports Radio. (X@eyyankees)

The announcement of Sterling's death was made on Monday by WFAN Sports Radio, based in New York. However, the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

Sterling began his tenure with the Yankees' broadcast team in 1989, during which he called 5,420 regular-season games and 211 postseason games before his retirement in April 2024. He retired due to health concerns.

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom,” WFAN wrote on X following his demise.

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