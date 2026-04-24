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Can gene therapy restore hearing in children with inherited deafness? What FDA approval means

FDA approves first gene therapy for inherited deafness, targeting OTOF mutations.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 03:06 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
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The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first gene therapy designed to treat inherited deafness, marking a major step forward in treating rare genetic hearing conditions in children. According to CNN, the one-time treatment targets mutations in a gene known as OTOF, a rare condition that affects a small number of babies each year.

Regeneron said it plans to offer the therapy free of cost to patients in the United States.(AP)

The therapy is designed to address the root genetic cause of hearing loss rather than relying on assistive devices.

The treatment has been developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and is administered through a surgical procedure similar to cochlear implantation.

How effective is the treatment?

This approach aims to correct the underlying genetic issue, offering the possibility of long-term improvement after a single treatment. The therapy was also found to be safe in trials, with side effects mainly linked to the surgical procedure rather than the gene therapy itself.

Also Read: ICE deports deaf child and family to Colombia without assistive devices: ‘Humanity should stop them from…’

Cost and accessibility

Regeneron said it plans to offer the therapy free of cost to patients in the United States. However, families may still need to cover costs associated with the surgical procedure used to deliver the treatment.

The company has also indicated plans to seek regulatory approvals in other countries, though it has not clarified whether the therapy will be free outside the US.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

hearing loss us news fda food and drug administration disability health
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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