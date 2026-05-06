Can ‘mental health’ save Tanner Horner from death penalty? What to know as Athena Strand murder case moves to appeals

The case of Tanner Horner has now entered a new phase after a Texas jury sentenced him to death for the murder of seven-year-old Athena Strand on Tuesday. While the verdict brings a major decision in the case, it does not end the legal process. The verdict was delivered in Fort Worth after Tanner Horner pleaded guilty to capital murder, which moved the trial directly to the punishment phas but his case will now head into the automatic appeals process required under Texas law, according to the AP.

Defendant Tanner Horner listens to a victim impact statement after being sentenced to the death penalty in the punishment phase of his capital murder trial, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP)(AP)

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Horner is a former FedEx driver and admitted to abducting Athena from her home in Wise County in Texas in November 2022 while delivering a package. Authorities said she was killed inside his vehicle and her body was found two days later. A medical examiner testified that she died from blunt force injuries along with smothering and strangulation, according to People.

Horner had pleaded guilty to capital murder and aggravated kidnapping on April 7.

Also Read: Tanner Horner family: What we know about his mother and ex-girlfriend as he faces death sentence

Defense argues mental health and autism

Horner’s legal team had previously asked the court to remove the death penalty as an option saying that he has autism and “various mental illnesses.” They said autism spectrum disorder reduces culpability in ways similar to intellectual disability, which the US Supreme Court has ruled cannot be punished by death, according to Newsweek.

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{{^usCountry}} “The court has ‘categorically prohibited the imposition of the death penalty where a particular characteristic of the defendant renders him less culpable, negates the retributive and deterrent aims of capital punishment, or creates a risk of an erroneous death sentence,’” the defense wrote in a motion, according to FOX 4 Dallas as cited by Newsweek. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The court has ‘categorically prohibited the imposition of the death penalty where a particular characteristic of the defendant renders him less culpable, negates the retributive and deterrent aims of capital punishment, or creates a risk of an erroneous death sentence,’” the defense wrote in a motion, according to FOX 4 Dallas as cited by Newsweek. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His lawyer, Steven Goble also told jurors that Horner had fetal alcohol syndrome disorder, long-term mental health issues and exposure to “a massive amount of lead.” Despite these arguments, judges denied requests to remove the death penalty and jurors decided on a death sentence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His lawyer, Steven Goble also told jurors that Horner had fetal alcohol syndrome disorder, long-term mental health issues and exposure to “a massive amount of lead.” Despite these arguments, judges denied requests to remove the death penalty and jurors decided on a death sentence. {{/usCountry}}

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During sentencing, testimony from family and acquaintances described his difficult upbringing. Horner’s mother told the court she struggled with drug addiction and mental illness for years. “I used everything I could get my hands on,” she said. “It wasn't a good lifestyle,” according to People.

She said she used drugs and alcohol during pregnancy and later noticed Horner struggled socially and academically. He was diagnosed with Asperger’s and ADHD. “He didn't get along with other people. He wanted to get along with people but they weren't interested in having conversations with him,” she said. “It was sad to watch. They didn't like him at all.”

Horner’s ex-girlfriend who is identified as Reba was also testified. She said they dated briefly as adults but broke up because Horner was not ready to be a father and wanted to focus on music, according to People. She described him as “sweet and endearing” in high school but later grew concerned about his mental state.

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Despite the defense’s focus on his background, prosecutors described Horner as “a true predator” and argued his actions were deliberate. Jurors ultimately found he would remain a threat to society and saw no mitigating factors to justify life imprisonment instead of death.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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