Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Canada boycotting US liquor ‘worse than tariff,’ says Jack Daniel's CEO

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2025 07:18 PM IST

Canada accounts for only 1% of Jack Daniel's total sales, so Whiting said in an earnings call that the company can survive the hit.

Lawson Whiting, the CEO of Brown-Forman which is the parent company of Jack Daniel’s, said that Canada taking American liquor off its store shelves was “worse than a tariff.”

In this March 4, 2011, file photo, a bartender begins to pour a drink from a bottle of Jack Daniels at a bar in San Francisco. ((Paul Sakuma/AP)
In this March 4, 2011, file photo, a bartender begins to pour a drink from a bottle of Jack Daniels at a bar in San Francisco. ((Paul Sakuma/AP)

Whiting added that it was also a “disproportionate response” to the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, according to a CNN report.

Also Read: Will Trump's tariffs make iPhones more expensive in India? Details here

This comes after several Canadian stores removed liquor from the US as a retaliatory measure against the tariffs.

It is not just alcohol. Canadians are also moving away from other US goods, sports events, and trips, according to the report.

When it comes to Jack Daniel's, Canada accounts for only 1% of its total sales, so Whiting said in an earnings call that the company can take the hit.

Also Read: Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto face antitrust case over deep discounts

However, Mexico made up 7% of its sales, and it is also a country on which Trump has imposed tariffs, so Whiting said that this is something to be watched out for.

Apart from the boycott, Canada also imposed a retaliatory 25% tariff on US goods, including wine, spirits, and beer.

All of this comes at a time when Brown-Forman has been struggling with a slowdown in the demand for its products, led by the US, Canada, and Europe, which ended up offsetting the stronger sales from emerging markets such as Mexico and Poland, the report read.

Its net sales fell 3% from a year ago to $1.04 billion, compared with analysts’ estimate of $1.07 billion, according to the report.

Also Read: JioStar to lay off over 1,100 with overlapping roles after merger: Report

As a result, it had taken up cost-cutting measures such as laying off staff.

However, the report cited analysts as saying that this is a response to a more challenging environment both for the company as well as for the broader spirits industry.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On