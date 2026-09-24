Candace Owens calls sharing Erika Kirk footage ‘deeply disturbing’ in Andrew Wilson clash: ‘Have some self-respect’

Candace Owens has sharply challenged Andrew Wilson over footage involving Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk, calling the sharing of the video “deeply disturbing” and questioning whether it proves anything about Erika’s whereabouts. In a recent post, Owens also disputed the value of metadata linked to the footage.

Candace Owens challenges Andrew Wilson’s footage claims, calls sharing Erika Kirk video ‘deeply disturbing’ and demands direct confirmation. (REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova) (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She said metadata on an iPhone photo or video can be edited and claimed she had changed the metadata on an old 2019 video to match the information presented by Wilson. Owens said she wants a direct statement from Erika Kirk about who recorded the footage.

Candace Owens challenges Andrew Wilson over Erika Kirk footage

Owens directly addressed Wilson in her post, writing: “Andrew. I’ve come to the realization that you really aren’t that bright so I’m going to explain something to you that I believe you likely do not know. You can just edit metadata on any photo in your iPhone. You can do that right now.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She then gave what she described as an example: “As an example—this is a video from 2019. I just now edited it to match your metadata.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then gave what she described as an example: “As an example—this is a video from 2019. I just now edited it to match your metadata.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The point of Owens’ argument was that metadata alone, in her view, does not establish when or where the footage was actually recorded. Her claim about editing the metadata was presented as her own demonstration, rather than independent verification of the footage’s history.

Also Read: Candace Owens fires back at Blake Neff after Erika Kirk’s Idaho event sparks ‘dishonesty’ row: ‘students were forced’

Owens calls sharing Charlie Kirk video ‘deeply disturbing’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Owens also questioned why private footage of Charlie Kirk with his children was shared with Wilson.

She wrote: “Please stop. If you don’t know something as basic as this about your iPhone, you need to just stop speaking altogether. There is no reason to commit to being Turning Point’s jester. It’s not worth the money. Please have some self-respect as a man and retire from this clown position.”

Owens then said she would accept a direct statement from Erika Kirk instead. “A simple on-record statement, directly from Erika Kirk will suffice,” she wrote.

In her earlier comments about the footage, Owens described the sharing of what she called final family moments of Charlie with his children as “deeply disturbing.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Candace Owens, TPUSA fight over 'secret event' for Idaho school kids; Erika Kirk dragged in - here's all that happened

Candace Owens asks Andrew Wilson about Tyler Robinson case

Owens ended the post by turning the focus toward the criminal case involving Tyler Robinson, who is charged in connection with Charlie Kirk’s killing.

“As an aside, have you learned the charges against Tyler Robinson yet? I feel that’s a better place for you to begin,” Owens wrote.

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University. Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder and other offenses in the case.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The latest exchange does not establish who recorded the family footage or independently prove Erika Kirk’s location. Those points remain disputed by Owens and Wilson as they continue their public argument over the material.