Candace Owens vs Laura Loomer over new Hunter Biden interview; Macron dragged in

A new interview involving Hunter Biden and conservative commentator Candace Owens has become a big talking point within MAGA circles. Now, Laura Loomer has accused Owens of using the chat to help her ongoing legal battle with French President Emmanuel Macron. The controversy erupted after Owens, a former Donald Trump ally, released a surprisingly cordial sit-down with the former first son. They discussed Owens' comments on the Charlie Kirk assassination and the fallout.

Hunter Biden defends Candace Owens amid Backlash

Candace Owens and Laura Loomer clashed over a recent Hunter Biden interview(X/@LangmanVince, X/@JayTC53)

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One of the most talked-about moments came when Hunter appeared to defend Owens’ right to publicly question Charlie Kirk’s death, even speaking about Erika Kirk's role as the new Turning Point USA CEO.

Candace Owens faced intense backlash when she publicly discussed that Erika shared alleged text messages she claimed Kirk had sent before the assassination.

Clips from the interview quickly went viral.

Laura Loomer lins interview to Macron lawsuit

Loomer posted lengthy social media post on Monday, claiming she believed Owens’ decision to interview Hunter Biden was tied to her upcoming court hearing in a high-profile defamation case involving Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Macron filed the lawsuit in 2025 after Owens repeatedly claimed Brigitte Macron was born a man, including through an eight-part YouTube series and multiple media appearances.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Loomer, Owens may have been attempting to gain favor ahead of a motion-to-dismiss hearing scheduled in Delaware. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Loomer, Owens may have been attempting to gain favor ahead of a motion-to-dismiss hearing scheduled in Delaware. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This means Carney, who appointed the judge overseeing Candace Owens’ defamation case, knows Hunter Biden, in addition to knowing the judge,” Loomer wrote while referencing former Delaware Governor John Carney Jr.. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This means Carney, who appointed the judge overseeing Candace Owens’ defamation case, knows Hunter Biden, in addition to knowing the judge,” Loomer wrote while referencing former Delaware Governor John Carney Jr.. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I believe this is why Candace Owens is cozying up to the Biden family one month before her motion to dismiss hearing. She’s likely hoping her closeness to the Biden family and their relationship with the former Governor of Delaware who appointed the judge overseeing her case will win her favor with the judge or win her favor in Delaware if her case goes to trial.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I believe this is why Candace Owens is cozying up to the Biden family one month before her motion to dismiss hearing. She’s likely hoping her closeness to the Biden family and their relationship with the former Governor of Delaware who appointed the judge overseeing her case will win her favor with the judge or win her favor in Delaware if her case goes to trial.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Candace Owens fires back {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candace Owens fires back {{/usCountry}}

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Owens responded hours later with a series of mocking posts aimed directly at Loomer.

“LMAO. Can someone with an IQ above 40 explain to this rabid hyena what a jurisdictional argument is in court so that she can avoid slapping “EXCLUSIVE!” on her mental disfigurations in the future?” Owens wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“It may also help her understand why no one needs to “flee the country” or “hide assets” at the Vatican before a first hearing (last month’s schizophrenic musings).”

Both women continued exchanging insults.

“The problem with Larry Loomer isn’t her mental illness,” Owens later wrote. “It’s the stupidity paired with it.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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