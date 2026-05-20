Candace Owens vs Victor Marx heats up on show amid row over Corby Hall; watch videos

Podcaster Candace Owens had Victor Marx, a candidate for the Governor of Colorado post, on her show on Tuesday. This came after Marx had recently blamed Owens, on a video he released on X, for giving Corby Hall a platform.

Victor Marx appeared on Candace Owens' show after blaming the podcaster for giving a platform to the likes of Corby Hall, who he claimed wanted to kill him.(X/@victormarx, Facebook/Candace Owens)

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Marx alleged that Hall wanted to kill him. “I hate having to make this video…Last night we got contacted about this individual Corby Hall, who's been doing all these radio shows, including Candace,” Marx had said in the video. Hall, who hails from Texas, had his own criticisms of Marx. He shared a post which said “Victor Marx is running for Governor of Colorado and admits to half the truth: he “attempted” to bring guns to Haiti, a hostile nation.”

Also Read | Kentucky 4th district: Thomas Massie hits back at Trump as primary polls heat up; Candace Owens lends surprising support

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{{^usCountry}} Amid this, Owens got Marx on her show and proceeded to ask him a set of questions. Videos from the episode have been widely shared online. Here's all you need to know. Candace Owens v Victor Marx: All you need to know {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid this, Owens got Marx on her show and proceeded to ask him a set of questions. Videos from the episode have been widely shared online. Here's all you need to know. Candace Owens v Victor Marx: All you need to know {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In one of the videos, Marx asked for Owens' ‘apology’. The podcast host said clearly that she would not apologize, calling out Marx as ‘arrogant’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In one of the videos, Marx asked for Owens' ‘apology’. The podcast host said clearly that she would not apologize, calling out Marx as ‘arrogant’. {{/usCountry}}

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Marx, meanwhile, called Owens an ‘internet bully’ and claimed she was not accustomed to having someone on her show hold her ‘feet to the fire’. The podcaster replied clearly that not only was Marx's assessment wrong, but he also seemed ‘all over the place’.

In another video, Owens told Marx “There's a lot of things you say that I don't believe.” She went to raise questions about claims Marx had made about beheading ‘a cat when you were 3’ and wearing ‘a cat head.’

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In another part of the interview, Owens asked Marx about a deleted post on Charlie Kirk's assassination. Marx had reportedly declared Kirk dead before the confirmation came from President Donald Trump, following the fatal shooting in September 2025 at the Utah Valley University.

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Owens noted that people would have questions about Marx's source of information since he had put out an early post on Charlie Kirk's death and deleted it as well. She also asked him about his closeness to Erika Kirk, at which time, Marx replied that his ‘bride’ was close to the current Turning Point USA CEO.

The podcaster also asked Marx about his thoughts on Gaza. “It has turned into a genocide,” he replied.

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The person sharing the video wrote in another post “Victor Marx probably just destroyed any chance of becoming Governor of Colorado after admitting on the Candace Owens show that what’s happening in Gaza 'has turned into a genocide'.”

Meanwhile, prior to her show, Owens had commented on Marx, saying “Colorado Gubernatorial candidate who alleges he beheaded a cat at the age of 3 and had it fixed atop his head. He can also command demons…And he once killed a man and buried him in his backyard when he was 7. Turning Point USA faith has cornered the market on interesting pastors and faith leaders.”\

Earlier, Marx had claimed that Hall, the inventor of One Rifle ‘providing School Resource Officers the only Concealed Carry Rifle' wanted to kill him.

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“…Corby let them know he was homicidal and he had plans to kill me. I tried to tell everyone, including Candace, Corby is a highly unstable individual. I know him, we have tried to help him. But, people giving him platform…propagating his lies and allegations, when it didn't get him what he wanted, which is income…this is what it's come to…This is the result of the online rhetoric…this is how Charlie [Kirk] was killed, this is why there've been multiple attempts on President [Donald] Trump,” Marx had said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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