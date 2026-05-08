Canvas gets ShinyNet's ransom demand amid outage; deadline in focus as colleges face outage

On Thursday, thousands of colleges in the United States dependent on Instructure's Learning Management System (LMS) Canvas face an outage starting Thursday afternoon. Representational. (Shutterstock)

The Black Hat hacker group named ShinyNet put up a message on the platform, taking responsibility for the cyberattack. Millions of students and staff who logged into the platform on Thursday afternoon were greeted with a message from ShinyNet.

The message, notably, said that they have data of over 250 million students and staff and they plan on leaking it if a ransom demand they made to Instructure. The exact amount demanded in ransom was not revealed, but a deadline of May 12 was provided.

The message instructed the colleges affected by the cyberattack to get in touch with a cyber advisory firm and contact Instructure via the instant messaging app Tox.

“If any of the schools in the affected list are interested in preventing the release of their data, please consult with a cyber advisory firm and contact us privately at TOX to negotiate a settlement," the message read. "You have till the end of the day by 12 May 2026 before everything is leaked.”

This story is being updated.